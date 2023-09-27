Spice of Life: From loathing to loving golf, life on the fairway

American writer Mark Twain once said golf is a good walk spoiled. Golf is a game that’s left countless social golfers scratching their heads in frustration. It’s a sport where many players find themselves perpetually trapped in the clutches of the high handicapper category, forever yearning for that elusive consistency that seems to elude them like a mirage in the desert. Golf seems to possess a unique ability to reveal the inner workings of one’s psyche. It’s a game that can turn even the most composed individuals into quivering masses of self-doubt and frustration. (HT File)

For these golfers, the term “consistently inconsistent” takes on a whole new meaning. A round of golf may have a medley of shots that defy all laws of physics and logic. One moment, they’re teeing off with the grace of a pro, and the next, they’re floundering in a sea of double and triple bogeys, each stroke more bewildering than the last.

As they trudge along the fairways, the journey of their round often mirrors the rollercoaster of life itself. Starting off with dreams of pars and birdies, golfers soon find themselves in a tangled mess of shanks, slices, and hooks, wondering how a game that appears so straightforward in theory can be so maddeningly complex in practice. “I hit the ball perfectly on the range,” they mutter to themselves, a common refrain among golfers. “Why does it all fall apart out here?”

Indeed, golf seems to possess a unique ability to reveal the inner workings of one’s psyche. It’s a game that can turn even the most composed individuals into quivering masses of self-doubt and frustration. One minute, you’re calmly lining up a putt, and the next, you’re shouting expletives that could rival an English movie villain’s vocabulary. “I hate golf!” is the war cry that often echoes across the fairways, punctuated by the unmistakable sound of a club slamming into the turf. It’s a sentiment shared by many, and yet, they keep coming back for more, as if under some sort of golfing spell. Perhaps, it’s the allure of those fleeting moments of brilliance, the feeling of a perfectly struck iron shot that soars majestically through the air and lands gently on the green and that 20-ft putt gently finding the hole. Or, maybe it’s the camaraderie of sharing a round with friends, commiserating over missed putts and errant drives.

As British comedian Bob Hope once said, “If you watch a game, it’s fun. If you play it, it’s recreation. If you work at it, it’s golf.” And work at it they do, tirelessly honing their swings, tweaking their grips, and studying the nuances of the game in a quest for improvement.

But golf has a way of humbling even the most dedicated students of the sport. It’s a game that can make you feel like a genius one moment and a fool the next. Despite the exasperation and occasional fits of rage, golfers remain a resilient bunch. They return to the course, determined to conquer the inconsistencies that plague their game. They invest in new clubs, seek out swing coaches, and devour instructional golf videos, all in pursuit of that elusive “aha!” moment when everything clicks.

So, the next time a golfer proclaims, “I hate golf,” take it with a grain of salt and a knowing nod. They may grumble and groan, but deep down, they wouldn’t have it any other way. After all, where else can you experience the full spectrum of human emotions in the span of a few hours, all while chasing a little white ball around a meticulously manicured patch of grass?

Golf may be consistently inconsistent, but that’s precisely what makes it endlessly fascinating and, dare I say, addictive.

The writer is a Panchkula-based freelance contributor and can be reached at narin58@gmail.com.

