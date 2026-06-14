As I entered the officers’ waiting room at the Military Hospital’s medical OPD the other day, I found a lady with her two adolescent children engaged in conversation with a Colonel in uniform. While the adults talked, the children squeezed together into a single-seater sofa, flipping through a news magazine. From their dialogue, I gathered that the woman’s husband and the Colonel were coursemates. They had likely crossed paths during a training course or at an earlier posting. About 25 years ago, we were in a similar situation. My wife was residing in a separated family accommodation, raising two adolescents while I was deployed on a field posting. (Getty Images/for representation only)

The conversation revealed that the husband was an infantryman, currently commanding a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Kashmir. The Colonel enquired whether he was due for a posting out, noting that nearly all their coursemates had completed their command tenures. The woman, true to the nature of many army spouses, expressed her ignorance. I inferred that her husband, like a dedicated soldier, kept her insulated from military affairs, allowing her to concentrate on the everyday battles fought on the home front.

Meanwhile, the children, having finished flipping through the magazines scattered on the table, turned to each other. After a few minutes of playful banter, they erupted into mild hand-to-hand combat. The mother calmly intervened, separating them and seating them on either side of her. Each child then attempted to locate her purse. Upon finding it, the younger one began rummaging through the pockets. She gently retrieved it and zipped it shut.

The Colonel attempted to engage the younger boy, asking when his father would next come home on leave. The child, with a hint of complaint, replied that his dad rarely took long leave and always returned to duty too soon. That small grievance, spoken with a child’s unfiltered honesty, spoke volumes about the quiet sacrifices of an operational posting.

When the Colonel asked if the children fought often, the mother let out a sigh and said, “Oh, don’t ask!” She poured her heart out like any mother enduring the challenges of raising two sons who constantly vied for dominance in mischief, barely finding time for their studies. She mentioned that the younger one was particularly naughty, and I noticed faint scars and healed bruises on his elbows and knees. Hearing their mother speak about them, both children fell silent.

The younger one then seized her mobile phone and called up his father. The family chatted with him for a few minutes before he abruptly cut the call. I surmised that he was probably out on an operation, or caught in the middle of something that simply could not wait.

As the scene unfolded, I was overwhelmed by a sense of déjà vu, a gentle ambush of memory. About 25 years ago, we were in a similar situation. My wife was residing in a separated family accommodation, raising two adolescents while I was deployed on a field posting. She had awaited my return with the same quiet resilience as this woman in the waiting room.

I had half a mind to step forward and tell her, “This too shall pass.” The children will grow up and eventually move hundreds of miles away. In time, they will long for each other and their parents alike. One day, she too might encounter another young mother like herself, enduring the trials of separation. But I said nothing. Some things are better understood in their own time.

Life, after all, is remarkably predictable—particularly in the armed forces. The faces change, but the story never does.

pskandhala@gmail.com

The writer is a Jalandhar-based freelance contributor.