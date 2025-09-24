Spice of Life | Glimpse into solitude on unexpected detour

Empathy, kindness, warmth, forgiveness, patience, respect, and loyalty – these seven virtues have the potential to transform our planet into a true paradise. Among these, empathy stands out as the cornerstone, the bridge that connects us to each other’s hearts and minds. Empathy, kindness, warmth, forgiveness, patience, respect, and loyalty – these seven virtues have the potential to transform our planet into a true paradise. (HT File)

The other day, our journey back from Shimla took an unexpected turn when my mother-in-law expressed the desire to visit Mr Ramdas, now 91, an old family friend, and her foster brother, in Solan. Mr Ramdas had been a significant figure in my parents-in-law’s lives, and their shared past in Yol Camp held a special place in their hearts. Though I had met him briefly two decades ago, I was eager to reconnect. Accompanied by my son, Tushar, we embarked on this unexpected detour.

Finding the address proved challenging. When we finally arrived, his grandson welcomed us into a dimly lit and cold apartment. A chilling silence hung in the air, broken only by the faint hum of the distant traffic. The only source of warmth, both literal and figurative, was a tiny balcony at the far end, where Mr Ramdas sat bathed in a sliver of sunlight.

The moment he saw my mother-in-law, his face, etched with the lines of age, erupted in a radiant smile. The embrace that followed was a poignant testament to their enduring bond. Witnessing their reunion, a wave of emotion washed over me. I imagined his life confined to the small apartment, the balcony his only window to the world. The vibrant hues of the outside world must have faded into distant memories, replaced by the monotony of his daily routine.

Mr Ramdas, once a respected officer in the central government, had undoubtedly lived a life of service and kindness. But now in his twilight years, the kindness he had once extended seemed to have dwindled. I couldn’t help but imagine the loneliness that must have crept into his life. The memories of a bygone era, the laughter shared with friends, now served as bittersweet solace.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama once wrote, “Right from the moment of our birth, we depend on the care and kindness of our parents. Later in life, when we grow old, we again become dependent on the kindness of others. If at the beginning and the end of our lives we depend upon others’ kindness, why then, when young and able, do we not act kindly towards others?”

This profound observation resonated deeply within me. Empathy, the ability to understand and share the feelings of others, is not just a virtue; it is a fundamental aspect of our human existence. It is through empathy that we build stronger relationships and create a more compassionate society.

As we bid farewell, our eyes welled up with a mixture of sadness and gratitude. We had witnessed firsthand the fragility of human existence and the importance of cherishing connections that enrich our lives. colvksharma279@gmail.com

The writer is a Jalandhar-based freelance contributor.