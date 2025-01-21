Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spice of Life: Humbled after encounter with encounter specialist

BySuruchi Kalra Choudhary
Jan 21, 2025 10:37 PM IST

Navniet Sekera sir may your tribe increase. Breaking stereotypes, you have emerged a guardian angel, the custodian of peace in these troubled times.

My husband was evaluating a thesis from Lucknow, and I saw it as a divine proposition. I cajoled him to take me along and we would pay obeisance at Ayodhya. We roped in our children for the road trip. A cursory glance at the thesis, the name of the candidate and my sons were excitement personified: “He is an encounter specialist. The web series is based on his life!”

My husband was evaluating a thesis from Lucknow, and I saw it as a divine proposition. I cajoled him to take me along and we would pay obeisance at Ayodhya. (HT File)
My husband was evaluating a thesis from Lucknow, and I saw it as a divine proposition. I cajoled him to take me along and we would pay obeisance at Ayodhya. (HT File)

So, each with his own motive, we hit the expressway for the arduous journey, in tandem to the Irish idiom seeking ‘a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow’.

Meeting the celebrated cop was nowhere near our imagination. In the wildest of our dreams, we were not expecting such a down-to-earth human being. Soft-spoken (the traditional Avadhi adab), grounded and extremely respectful. It was like meeting a long lost friend. We exchanged pleasantries, caught up on family, education, etc. Not for a fraction of a second, not even an iota of the celebrity status or the hint of his position. No frills, no airs, no retinue, simply a humane persona.

Lucknow has monuments testimonial of the bygone era, but he invited us to the contemporary marvel. Words cannot do justice to the look in his eyes, the pride in his voice as he took us around the multi-storeyed headquarters. While his words spoke of the amenities in the state-of-the-art building, the twinkle in his eyes, his tone and tenor were of a nurturer, of a person who had seen the place built inch by inch, like a labour of love. Never ever did he utter ‘I’, it was always ‘we’. All his introductions were ‘my colleague’ or ‘our friend’.

The warmest take home was 1090, the helpline. His commitment and involvement spoke volumes as his car bears the same number. A humongous control room is managed by trained, compassionate personnel. They call it Women Power Line. The aim is basic yet strategic: Empower women, encourage them to speak up. The details of the complaint are forwarded for necessary action, but the identity of the woman is not disclosed. The process is simple: The prosecutor is mildly advised of the consequences, effect on his future and more often than not it works. The follow up with the woman is discreet and at her convenience. The faith in police is restoring surely.

The ‘encounter specialist’ epithet earned is not in the Bollywood sense the gun-wielding mode. More often youngsters embark on the path of crime accidentally, one incident leads to another and there is no turning back. His humanitarian gesture speaks of his commitment as he counsels that if you surrender, at least you will stay alive. Repentance leads to reformation. A mother locked her own criminal son and called him. He personally fetched the boy and forged a bond.

Navniet Sekera sir may your tribe increase. Breaking stereotypes, you have emerged a guardian angel, the custodian of peace in these troubled times.

The writer is an associate professor at Hindu Girls College, Jagadhri, and can be reached at kalrasuruchi@yahoo.com

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On