Spice of Life: In shadow of negativity, light still shines through

In today’s world, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by negative news. Headlines often portray a grim reality, leaving us anxious as we step out into the world. However, one particular incident made me to re-evaluate my outlook on life. As the day progressed, I noticed dark clouds gathering ominously overhead. (AP)

It was an ordinary day, and the sky was clear as I made my way to college on the scooter. As the day progressed, I noticed dark clouds gathering ominously overhead. By the time classes were winding down, the sky had transformed into a thick blanket of black clouds, signalling an impending storm. Worried about the weather, I hurriedly headed for the college gate, eager to get home before the rain hit.

But just as I drove out, a downpour began, accompanied by fierce wind and thunder. I struggled to control the scooter, the rain making the roads slippery and treacherous. I scanned the chaos around, hoping to spot a colleague driving by in a car, but it seemed everyone else had the same idea of seeking shelter.

With each passing moment, my anxiety grew. As the rain poured relentlessly, I felt a tightening in my chest — a familiar precursor to an asthma attack. Panic surged within as I grappled with the fear that today might be my last day. Just as I was about to succumb to despair, I heard a voice calling out behind me.

Turning, I saw a stranger standing by a car, urging me to seek refuge inside. For a moment, I hesitated, torn between the instinct to trust and the fear of the unknown. But as my breathing became increasingly laboured, I realised I had little choice. I climbed into the back seat, a whirlwind of apprehension swirling in the mind.

Inside the car were two men in their twenties, casually enjoying their lunch. I hesitated to close the door, feeling a mix of fear and uncertainty. Despite the rain splattering inside, they didn’t ask me to shut it; instead, they seemed to understand my need for space. I sat there, drenched but grateful, as I fought to regain my composure.

Minutes passed, and the storm gradually began to subside. The rain slowed, and my breathing returned to normal. I glanced at my unlikely companions, who were unfazed by the chaos outside. Their calm presence was a balm to my frayed nerves. After about 15 minutes, I felt ready to venture back into the world.

As I stepped out of the car, I turned to thank them. They waved it off, their faces reflecting genuine kindness. I hurried home, the panic replaced by a sense of relief. The storm may have rattled me, but it also opened my eyes to the goodness that exists in unexpected places.

That day, I learned an important lesson: While negativity often dominates our perception of the world, positivity is just as real. In moments of crisis, we can find support from strangers, reminding us that kindness still thrives, even amid adversity. This experience reshaped my understanding of the world, reinforcing the idea that hope can flourish in the most unexpected circumstances.

drchetna.modicollege@gmail.com