Spice of Life: Keep doors open, make room for artistic self to flourish

“Medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits, and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.” This dialogue by the inimitable Robert William in the classic Dead Poets Society, is a gentle reminder that it is clearly not hard for a layperson to dwell on what is emphasised here. In a world pining for doctors, engineers and businessmen, it is a delight to see the light of painters, sculptors, poets and writers. Amid the 21st century grind, taking a moment to “stand and stare” has become a rare sight unless laced with some materialistic joy. Amid the 21st century grind, taking a moment to “stand and stare” has become a rare sight unless laced with some materialistic joy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Hence, we, being at the receiving end of capitalism and the bourgeois ideological systems, need to shed the skin of the mundane, the mechanised and embrace the art coming our way in variegated shapes and sizes. All we need is an eye to observe and catch it. This brings me to the oft-misinterpreted bend people have towards art, in writing, on canvas or in ideas. According to the unwritten but much spoken norms of society we happen to be inhabiting, being different is usually shunned or frowned upon. There is an invisible surreal power governing the minds of netizens who despite being glued to their glimmering rectangular screens, remain unaware of what emanates peace and sense of satiation. Ironically, these people overlook the ubiquitous nature which art reflects and its effects, colouring their lives in much unexpected but endearing ways.

Talking about the imprints art has on our everyday lives, the span is unfathomable. From the kind of cinema you prefer to the way you want your bedrooms to be decorated, everything worldly is closely laced with an artistic strand. Imagine a television with a mere black screen without music. No wonder that lives of many would go haywire if the problem continues unattended.

A similar travesty is witnessed when our gardens look unkept or the colour of our shoes doesn’t match the outfit. Listening to morning mantras to gyrating to sleazy Bollywood numbers during a party. Learning a new language or getting acquainted with a divergent culture. These moments where we chose one over the other is stealthily directed by our taste and the art appeal.

Sadly, not many people acknowledge how art paints the choices we make in our everyday lives, especially in small towns of our country. It is often considered to be ‘unreal’ or ‘not applicable’ in so-called-practical life. The discouragement is so widespread that any movement in the direction of performing arts or literature has to face rants. Hence, what we need is to cultivate the habit of being more inclusive and progressive in our ideas so that what shines always finds a way to reach us. It is all about being able to embrace the new, the reformed, the different. As Hannah Gadsby says, “Difference is a teacher.” So, let’s keep the doors open, make room for our artistic self to flourish and give an artsy reply to ‘who art thou?’

The writer is an assistant professor in English at Government College, Jatauli Haily Mandi, Gurugram, and can be reached at alpana193@gmail.com.