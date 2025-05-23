Spice of life: Life beyond report card, review child’s progress

The close of the academic year often brings parent-teacher meetings, a time traditionally focused on reviewing a child’s achievements. Yet, witnessing a parent’s stern disapproval of her teenager’s average grades recently prompted a crucial question: What truly defines how we measure our children’s growth? The next time our children face a multitude of options, let us guide them towards choosing happiness, fulfilment, curiosity, and wonder. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

My mother excelled in academics and drama, finding joy in school plays and advanced studies. My passions, however, lay in writing and public speaking, which I happily pursued through debate and creative writing. My Gen Z son gravitates towards science and sports, immersing himself in Olympiads and table-tennis tournaments. While my mother and I thrived in our chosen activities within the supportive embrace of our immediate community, my son navigates a paradox of choice. He observes and competes with students and athletes from across the nation and the globe. Adding to this is the constant influx of information on trending topics for high-schoolers – financial literacy, summer programmes, sports camps, start-up fests, and finishing schools.

Every time he glances at his phone, he encounters children his age achieving extraordinary feats as spelling bee champions and sports prodigies. This constant exposure presents a dilemma: While some may find inspiration in these remarkable stories, others might feel overwhelmed by the weight of expectations from loved ones. Millennials and Gen X, in contrast, benefited from an upbringing enriched by the wisdom and stories of their grandmothers, tales filled with years of lived experience. They enjoyed hands-on experiences like playing outdoors and gardening, and the simple pleasure of evening gatherings with neighbourhood children in local parks.

So, while we readily assess our children against tangible metrics, how do we measure their character and values? It’s no wonder we often characterise the 21st century as an era of high IQ but potentially lower EQ, a world grappling with unprecedented mental health challenges. But shouldn’t we reflect on our role in shaping the next generation? Don’t we owe it to them to emphasise a holistic education, one that values social interactions as much as textbooks and classroom learning?

The next time our children face a multitude of options, let us guide them towards choosing happiness, fulfilment, curiosity, and wonder. True success isn’t solely measured in accolades and achievements displayed on a report card. It lies in the kindness they extend, the empathy they demonstrate, and the connections they forge within their communities.

Consider the recent pandemic, when daily routines were disrupted, and online shopping became the norm. In my neighbourhood, several elderly individuals felt disadvantaged by their lack of digital literacy. It was then that a 10-year-old boy took the initiative to teach a group of elders how to shop and browse online. That simple act deeply moved me, echoing the profound words of Mother Teresa: “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.” ashmeg20@gmail.com

The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor