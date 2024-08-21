Spice of Life: No country for women, courage our protection

A few months ago, my cousin drew out a folding knife from her purse, revealing how she couldn’t help keeping it as a weapon of defence on her daily commute in a bus as she would routinely get late for home from office. How I wish the victim resident doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, too had a similar deterrent to ward off the brutal attack on her that fateful night. A few months ago, my cousin drew out a folding knife from her purse, revealing how she couldn’t help keeping it as a weapon of defence on her daily commute in a bus as she would routinely get late for home from office. How I wish the victim resident doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, too had a similar deterrent to ward off the brutal attack on her that fateful night. (HT File)

Ask a woman what it takes to ignore ogling eyes that scan her top to down on everyday outings. Ask her what she feels when wicked hands grope her intentionally in a crowded public transport with a fake sorry on the lips. How tormenting it is to continually live through that lurking fear of being stealthily chased, molested, or even raped anywhere at any time of the day.

What an irony, only girls are lectured about modest attire and blamed for inviting crimes and not the misogynistic men for their immodest staring! A gentle reminder, the lady doctor in Kolkata was not immodestly dressed. She was just taking rest after a 36-hour tiring shift.

The nationwide protests on the streets and candlelight vigils besides relentless online campaigns offer a ray of hope that the perpetrators of the horrifying crime will be brought to book. Justice will be done. However, the overwhelming wave of pessimism sinks the bubble of relief when another thought comes up: No amount of protest or punishment can ever be substantial enough to bring the victim back to life.

Having crossed all possible scales of barbarism, the Kolkata tragedy struck at my conscience as I reflected on our joint inability to wipe the painful tears of the victim’s loved ones longing for their adorable daughter, reliable sister, close friend, family doctor, to name a few.

To mete out exemplary punishment to the perpetrators, we look up to the pillars of our democracy, the legislature, executive, judiciary and Fourth Estate, the media. They need to collectively address the root cause and deliberate on what can be done to empower and safeguard women at their workplaces, particularly in a society where unhealthy and licentious minds lurk trying to rob them of their dignity and modesty.

From a foetus to being born as a daughter, then as a wife and a mother till reaching their funeral pyre, women in India are regrettably subjected to fighting discrimination and such demons. Yet they stand up for their dignity and fight diktats of a patriarchal society, championing a gender-neutral outlook even in the 21st century.

Over time when the protesting voices shall die out and candles shall be put out, I fear there, God forbid, shall be another unfortunate girl among us paying the heavy price of being a female. I sincerely hope the fight for true justice runs undiminished into days, weeks, and even years till civil rights and liberties of women, including stepping out alone safely day in day out, are granted in letter and spirit. Fetters around the feet need to be reserved for Ravans (demons) crossing the Laxman Rekha (violable line) to confine and punish them for their misdeeds.

My cousin called up the other day to share how distressed the Kolkata tragedy had left her. To lift her spirits, I reminded her of her secret weapon, the knife. Her reply will resonate with most Indian women: “Whether it’s a place of living or workspace for earning a livelihood or travel in between, no female is fully secure.”

The writer is a government teacher based at Gagret in Una district. She can be contacted at 0423radhika@gmail.com