Spice of Life | Soak in the monsoon magic and all its moods

From an early age, rain had a bewitching effect on me. I am sure the same is true for many others, especially nature-lovers. Rain undoubtedly has romantic connotations, but what about singletons like me? Do we remain bereft of the magic of rain? Well, definitely not! For you see, rain itself is love. Pure, sheer love! It’s upon us sentient beings to reap its magic – whether single, taken, young or old.

Here are some posers in that context: Isn’t the scent of petrichor an acute delight? Don’t the ballads and singers utilise rain beautifully? Bollywood has numerous numbers centred around rain. Don’t we all feel like getting drenched and splashing our feet in the puddles like kids? The lush green, rain-washed scenery after a downpour is simply breathtaking.

It’s not just about the beauty inherent in rain; it’s also a question of attitude, perspective, and one’s ability to admire the admirable. In this scorching heat, when we eagerly wait for a respite in the form of rain, I cannot help but wonder why many of us end up grumbling about humidity, travel woes, and other troubles when the rains finally set in.

But isn’t it in the cycle of seasons that only after uncomfortable weather is one able to appreciate the pleasant weather days? Each season has a unique flavour, just like phases of our lives. The real charm lies in our ability to be grateful for all of these seasons (metaphorically, all phases of life). That’s what a balanced approach looks like: Taking both joys and sorrows in our stride!

Talking of rain reminds me of an incident during my childhood.

It was monsoon, and we were sitting on our verandah facing the lawn. My mother would never let us play in rain for fear of us catching cold. That particular day, my younger brother had dashed out into the lawn as soon as the downpour began, and started playing in the rain. My mother saw him, picked up an umbrella, and dashed towards him. I could foresee a scolding for my younger sibling; but to my surprise, she started doing an umbrella dance! Rain indeed brings out the kid in everyone, either overtly or covertly.

So, why suppress that kid? This monsoon let’s resolve to soak in the love of rain and love ourselves. Let’s prepare more cups of coffee/ tea and spicy pakoras, as we surround ourselves with loved ones. And last, but not least, let’s enjoy – not just the downpours but all the varying colours and moods of weather henceforth! That inspiration, to me, would be a love of rain and appreciation for the magic of rain in its truest form.

