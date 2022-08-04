Spice of life | Twists, turns in daring dash to meet deadline
Sunday mornings are sacred for all working professionals. One needs the extra hour in bed to rejuvenate or even procrastinate. Most personal work gets pushed to the weekends – very little gets done and the remaining is pushed yet again to the following Sunday. In the government, all field officers are always required to be present and available no matter if it’s a festival, holiday or Sunday. Over the years, I have experienced many a frantic phone call to attend to a protocol duty at a short notice.
As I drove early morning this Sunday for a duty-call, leaving behind a pile of work and a teenager glad to have the mother out of his hair, I remembered an incident involving one such emergency. It is from many years ago, when I was new to the service. I was posted as staff officer to the deputy commissioner some 70km from home. Most weekends, I would go home to be with my mother or more importantly to get my laundry done! However, in the government one is required to mandatorily take station-leave. But, to avoid the awkwardness of taking leave every weekend, I would venture home without seeking permission.
One such Sunday, while I was home – lounging in my pyjamas, ignoring a long list of to-dos from the weekend list – the phone rang with the boss’s name flashing. I was asked where I was, to which I foolishly lied and said: “In station, sir.” I was instructed to receive a Union minister at the Circuit House in two-and-a-half hours. I calculated the travel time and replied in the affirmative. The phone call was naturally followed by crazy commotion – to change into something decent and speed back.
Till this day, I have never been keen to travel in the official vehicle and prefer to drive on my own as often as I can. But I overestimated my battered Maruti-800, on that Sunday years ago. I sped across town and onto the highway. I was thankful for a clear stretch and hit the accelerator. The poor old car rattled and shook as the needle on the speedometer went closer to 80km/h. In my head, I was a rally driver creating a new world record. Every time the car shook, I understood why rally drivers wear helmets. While I crossed a town that was mid-way between home and work, I gained confidence that I would make it.
This sureness was short-lived as I heard hooters in the distance and soon a VIP pilot was pushing me off the road. I had to slow to give way as the minister’s motorcade overtook me. I followed closely, muttering to the Maruti to keep up. Just when I gave up hope to make it in time – I saw the motorcade slowing down and stopping next to the canal. The minister I was to receive stepped out of his car to answer nature’s call and the cops motioned the traffic to move ahead.
I once again sped and dared not to look into the rear-view mirror. Within seconds of my parking the car, the cattle trap of the Circuit House gates rattled, announcing the arrival of the guest.
Before he could alight, I was in the porch, holding a bouquet to welcome him on behalf of the district administration! This experience taught me an important life-lesson to never commit to a deadline I can’t keep and more importantly that a rough-ride invariably yields results with the most unexpected turns and twists.
Though, I’ve tried never to repeat such a stunt – I can’t help but feel disappointment at the lack of adventurous spirit when a younger colleague misses a protocol deadline. parneetshergill@gmail.com
The writer is a Punjab-cadre IAS officer
5 weeks after Srinagar woman’s murder, husband, in-laws arrested
Five weeks after a woman was found dead in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested five people, including The victim, Tasleema Bano, 38's husband and mother-in-law, after the postmortem revealed that her death was caused due to strangulation. The victim, Tasleema Bano, 38, had been found dead in suspicious circumstances at her in-laws' house in Nundresh, Colony-B, Bemina on June 27. The woman's husband Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar and her in-laws, including three women , were arrested.
7-year service in backward areas: RBA/ALC staffers told to furnish undertaking
The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered beneficiaries of Resident of Backward Areas and Actual Line of Control categories to furnish an undertaking saying they have served in theses areas for at least seven years. The government has sought compliance report from officials within a month. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government cancelled the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff and have asked them to report to their original place of posting.
‘Ride with pride’: HRTC adds 18 more cabs to Shimla fleet
Eighteen more Innova taxis were added to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation's (HRTC's) fleet in the Queen of Hills on Wednesday, under the 'ride with pride' scheme. These vehicles, which cost ₹2.91 crore, were procured under the Smart City Shimla Project. Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Shimla was not only the capital of the state but also a famous international tourist destination. Around 3,000 people use the taxi service everyday.
Many HP BJP leaders feeling suffocated, will join Cong soon: Pratibha Singh
Saying that dejected BJP leaders were vying to join the Congress party, Congress committee chief Pratibha Singh said many leaders from the saffron party will be inducted into the party shortly. MLAs Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, and Congress working President Harsh Mahajan were present, while a section of leaders from Theog conspicuous by their absence. “The Congress family is expanding,”she said.
Himachal cabinet gives nod to 6% subsidy on apple cartons
With the Sanyukt Kisan Manch firm on gheraoing the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on August 5 unless their demands presented in a 20-point charter are fulfilled, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet gave ex post facto approval for 6% subsidy on cartons used for packaging fruit in the hill state. Unpacified growers dismissed the move as an eyewash. The umbrella body of 24 farmer unions have now demanded that the ease the formalities required to avail the subsidy.
