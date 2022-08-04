Spice of life | Twists, turns in daring dash to meet deadline

Sunday mornings are sacred for all working professionals. One needs the extra hour in bed to rejuvenate or even procrastinate. Most personal work gets pushed to the weekends – very little gets done and the remaining is pushed yet again to the following Sunday. In the government, all field officers are always required to be present and available no matter if it’s a festival, holiday or Sunday. Over the years, I have experienced many a frantic phone call to attend to a protocol duty at a short notice.

As I drove early morning this Sunday for a duty-call, leaving behind a pile of work and a teenager glad to have the mother out of his hair, I remembered an incident involving one such emergency. It is from many years ago, when I was new to the service. I was posted as staff officer to the deputy commissioner some 70km from home. Most weekends, I would go home to be with my mother or more importantly to get my laundry done! However, in the government one is required to mandatorily take station-leave. But, to avoid the awkwardness of taking leave every weekend, I would venture home without seeking permission.

One such Sunday, while I was home – lounging in my pyjamas, ignoring a long list of to-dos from the weekend list – the phone rang with the boss’s name flashing. I was asked where I was, to which I foolishly lied and said: “In station, sir.” I was instructed to receive a Union minister at the Circuit House in two-and-a-half hours. I calculated the travel time and replied in the affirmative. The phone call was naturally followed by crazy commotion – to change into something decent and speed back.

Till this day, I have never been keen to travel in the official vehicle and prefer to drive on my own as often as I can. But I overestimated my battered Maruti-800, on that Sunday years ago. I sped across town and onto the highway. I was thankful for a clear stretch and hit the accelerator. The poor old car rattled and shook as the needle on the speedometer went closer to 80km/h. In my head, I was a rally driver creating a new world record. Every time the car shook, I understood why rally drivers wear helmets. While I crossed a town that was mid-way between home and work, I gained confidence that I would make it.

This sureness was short-lived as I heard hooters in the distance and soon a VIP pilot was pushing me off the road. I had to slow to give way as the minister’s motorcade overtook me. I followed closely, muttering to the Maruti to keep up. Just when I gave up hope to make it in time – I saw the motorcade slowing down and stopping next to the canal. The minister I was to receive stepped out of his car to answer nature’s call and the cops motioned the traffic to move ahead.

I once again sped and dared not to look into the rear-view mirror. Within seconds of my parking the car, the cattle trap of the Circuit House gates rattled, announcing the arrival of the guest.

Before he could alight, I was in the porch, holding a bouquet to welcome him on behalf of the district administration! This experience taught me an important life-lesson to never commit to a deadline I can’t keep and more importantly that a rough-ride invariably yields results with the most unexpected turns and twists.

Though, I’ve tried never to repeat such a stunt – I can’t help but feel disappointment at the lack of adventurous spirit when a younger colleague misses a protocol deadline. parneetshergill@gmail.com

The writer is a Punjab-cadre IAS officer