Sports policy 2023: PSEB student athletes to get cash rewards, grace marks

ByRakhsit Sharma, Ludhiana
Mar 09, 2024 05:20 AM IST

The PSEB has asked the district education officers (DEO) in the state to submit details of students who had participated and scored medals in the international, national, and state school games

As per the Sports Policy 2023, athlete students under the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) from now will get cash rewards and grace marks in examinations according to their performance in sports tournaments in and outside the country.

The DEOs are asked to respond by March 13. (HT File Photo for reference)

The PSEB has asked the district education officers (DEO) in the state to submit details of students who had participated and scored medals in the international, national, and state school games.

The order to this effect was issued on Thursday. The DEOs are asked to respond by March 13. The officers are to submit the details in the sports marks entry portal.

The athletes who have won gold in the 67th National School Games, which were held this January, will get 25 additional marks, those with silver will get 22 marks and those with bronze will get 19 marks. For participation, all will be given 15 marks each.

Similarly, for those who have won gold in inter-district games, 15 marks will be given to those with gold medals, 12 to those with silver and 9 to ones with bronze.

Treatment expenses of the athletes, incurred during state and national school games would be covered by the head office out of the sports fund, after the submission of signed medical receipts by DEO at the head office, as per the instructions of the government.

