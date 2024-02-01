Spraying of nano urea using drones helpful for farmers: Agri officials

Sudhir Rajpal, additional chief secretary (ACS), agriculture and farmer’s welfare department on Wednesday said that the latest technology of spraying nano urea using drones in the fields will be helpful for the farmers, as well as society as a whole. Officials said that nearly 60,000 acres of wheat crop in the state have been covered so far with nano urea by Haryana government including 6,000 acres in Karnal itself. (HT Photo)

He was in Shamgarh village of Karnal to inspect the usage of drones on the wheat fields in the presence of director of department Rajnarayan Kaushik , deputy director of agriculture Wazir Singh, Karnal and nearly 100 farmers from nearby villages.

The ACS said that he spoke to several farmers, who are also excited for the spraying as it will largely benefit the crop.

“The technique helps in spraying in a controlled system, when the urea in form of droplets falls on the leaves, the absorption is better. Also, there is no wastage and risk of urea getting mixed with ground water that leads to several health-related ailments in the society,” he said.

Officials said that nearly 60,000 acres of wheat crop in the state have been covered so far with nano urea by Haryana government including 6,000 acres in Karnal itself.

The spraying of nano urea was launched on December 28 last year by the department in collaboration with the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO). The government aims to conduct demonstrations on one lakh acres of land across the state, for which the farmers have to register on the government portal “Meri Fasal Mera Byora.”

The ACS further said, “We are working to train more pilots to run these drones. IFFCO has also trained several women as pilots called Drone Didi.”

On being asked about the apprehensions among the farmers related to the input cost and yield, he said that this is an ongoing scientific process and there will be several changes, but these are much cheaper than the traditional fertilizers.

He later also green flagged three e-vehicles with a drone and a generator, costing ₹14 lakh each, sponsored by IFFCO to the trained pilots for spraying urea in the fields as per the costing.