Sri Lanka crisis a wake up call against religious majoritarianism: Mehbooba Mufti
Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the situation in Sri Lanka should serve as a wake up call for India and the BJP government as the country was treading the same path of religious majoritarianism and hyper nationalism as the island country.
The former J&K chief minister said, “The leaders in Sri Lanka played the religious card and pitched Buddhists, Christian and Muslims against each other. In India too, the BJP has been pitting Hindus against Muslims. I hope that the BJP-led government learns from what is happening in Sri Lanka and puts an end to communal tension and majoritarianism.”
Taking to Twitter, the former J&K chief minister said, “Since 2014, India is being whipped into a communal frenzy & imagined fears. It is treading the same path of hyper nationalism & religious majoritarianism. All at the cost of disrupting social cohesion & economic security (sic).”
“If the government does not stop slapping sedition charges on journalists, students, activists and politicians, the situation is likely to worsen in India. If taking away mosques and monuments such as the Taj Mahal, Red Fort and Qutab Minar, the country’s unemployment, inflation and poverty goes away, then Muslims should allow them to take these places.”
Asking Muslims to ignore provocations, Mufti said, “If they are taking over mosques let them do so.Do not allow them to indulge in bloodshed.They want to provoke you and will raise slogans in front of your mosques so that they may destroy your homes. We find God wherever we prostrate in prayers.”
She called the bulldozing of minorities’ houses unfortunate. “The judiciary is not coming forward to take suo-moto cognizance of such incidents. I hope justice is done,” she said.
-
Farmers oppose high-tension electric towers in Karnal fields
A high drama was witnessed at Bandrala village under Assandh sub-division of Karnal district on Wednesday as the farmers objected to erection of high-tension electric towers in their fields. Amid heavy police deployment, the officials reached the village with two earthmovers to start work on erection of the towers. But farmers from Ardana and Bandrala village held a protest and said they will not allow the government to install the towers until they get compensation.
-
Global City in Gurugram to be central business hub: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the Global City Project in Gurugram, to be developed under the aegis of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, will be developed as the central business district of Gurugram with focus on modern technology sectors and future oriented industries, low-carbon green infrastructure, easy living, skill building, and employment generation.
-
Haryana to have anti-terrorist squad: Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said an anti-terrorist squad will be constituted by the state government. The ATS will have officers in the rank of SP and DIG. Vij, who presided over a meeting regarding the state's security with the top brass of home and police department said while keeping a close vigil on the activities of terrorists and anti-social elements, the government has to investigate the presence of sleeper cells and their modus operandi. Vij said a campaign should be launched to strengthen the inspection of tenants in state.
-
‘Arrested terrorist got drugs from Pakistan for payment of delivery of explosives’
Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda had not only sent consignments of arms and explosives to the arrested terrorists but also drugs so that his Indian counterparts could get their payment by selling these drugs, revealed the investigators. “During the investigation, it was found that with consignments of arms, explosives and grenades, they used to get drugs which they sold to a dealer to get their payments,” said Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia.
-
Militant killed in encounter in J&K’s Bandipora
A militant was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Bandipora district while another encounter was underway in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Another encounter was underway at Marhama in the Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district. 2 militants arrested in Pulwama A hybrid militant and Waqar Bashir Bhat's associate were arrested in Pulwama district on Wednesday. Both of them are residents of Karimabad, Pulwama.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics