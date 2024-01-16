Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut on mornings for repairs

The inspector general of traffic police on Monday issued an order for suspension of traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway (NH) for six hours for repair and construction works. Ramban deputy commissioner has also issued similar communication and closure of traffic on the national highway for six hours. (HT Photo for representational purpose)

In its communication, IG Traffic said based on the recommendation of project director NHAI, PIU Ramban and in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the general populace/travelers/drivers, there will be six-hour traffic haltage from 00.00 hours to 06.00 hours on Januray 16 to 17 (intervening night) and traffic haltage from 00.00 hours to 06.00 hours on January 17 to 18 (intervening night), for launching the girders at MNB 19 & installation of ventilation/ jet fans in Tunnel T5, in strict adherence to the conditions outlined in the aforementioned communication from the Project Director NHAI, PIU Ramban.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Ramban deputy commissioner has also issued similar communication and closure of traffic on the national highway for six hours.