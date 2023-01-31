SS Walia is new director at PAU’s school of organic farming

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has appointed Dr SS Walia as director, school of organic farming.

Walia obtained his MSc and PhD degrees in agronomy from the varsity, thereafter, he joined PAU as assistant professor (agronomy) in 1995 and was elevated to the position of principal agronomist in 2010.

He began research in organic farming at PAU as a PhD student (2001-04) before working on organic and integrated farming systems in the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on integrated farming systems and the All India Network Project on organic farming.

Walia has also handled 27 research projects and is currently handling five research projects. A chapter on organic and integrated farming systems in package of practices was included during 2004-05 and 2017-18, respectively.

Besides, 82 recommendations have been included in package of practices for mass adoption by Punjab farmers — especially, resource conservative cropping systems, nine organic farming based cropping systems, and production technology of cultivation of direct seeded rice.

In addition, he was involved in technologies regarding application of consortium in sugarcane, turmeric, potato, onion, maize and wheat crops; integrated nutrient management in maize/soybean, and rice residue management for mass scale adoption under Punjab conditions.

Walia, meanwhile, has also been instrumental in developing the integrated farming system research model comprising dairy, fishery, horticulture, vegetables, agroforestry and vermi-composting and has more than 560 research and extension publications, nine books, 10 teaching manuals, seven extension folders and 25 book chapters to his credit.

He has acquired advanced training in rice production systems at the School of Agriculture, Food and Wine, University of Adelaide, South Australia.