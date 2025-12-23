Search
St John’s High School stages British pop musical ‘Smike’

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 04:24 am IST

A live choir filled the passage with melodious harmony, while students dressed as beloved Disney characters brought the space alive

St John’s High School proudly staged ‘Smike – The Musical’, a vibrant and captivating production that left the audience thoroughly impressed. Smike is a popular British pop musical from the 1970s, based on parts of Charles Dickens’ novel Nicholas Nickleby.

Smike is a popular British pop musical from the 1970s, based on parts of Charles Dickens’ novel Nicholas Nickleby (HT Photo)
The story of Smike is a mirror to the modern student. Despite today’s vast opportunities, our children face a relentless pressure to perform, navigating a landscape of academic competition and digital scrutiny that can feel as unforgiving as a Dickensian classroom.

The musical came alive through melodious songs and euphonious singing, which were beautifully synchronised with lively and energetic dance sequences. Each scene was presented with great enthusiasm, reflecting the students’ hard work and dedication under the able guidance of Br Augustine, Br Beddoe, Principal Rajashree Vipin, Yashaswi Sharad (director), Parth Vasishth (assistant director), and the staff of St John’s.

AI Summary AI Summary

St John’s High School dazzled audiences with its production of ‘Smike – The Musical’, a vibrant adaptation of a 1970s British pop musical inspired by Charles Dickens’ Nicholas Nickleby. The performance showcased students’ dedication through harmonious singing and energetic dance, reflecting the pressures modern students face amidst academic competition. The production was guided by a dedicated staff and principal.