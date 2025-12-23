St John’s High School stages British pop musical ‘Smike’

St John’s High School proudly staged ‘Smike – The Musical’, a vibrant and captivating production that left the audience thoroughly impressed. Smike is a popular British pop musical from the 1970s, based on parts of Charles Dickens’ novel Nicholas Nickleby. Smike is a popular British pop musical from the 1970s, based on parts of Charles Dickens’ novel Nicholas Nickleby (HT Photo)

The story of Smike is a mirror to the modern student. Despite today’s vast opportunities, our children face a relentless pressure to perform, navigating a landscape of academic competition and digital scrutiny that can feel as unforgiving as a Dickensian classroom.

The musical came alive through melodious songs and euphonious singing, which were beautifully synchronised with lively and energetic dance sequences. Each scene was presented with great enthusiasm, reflecting the students’ hard work and dedication under the able guidance of Br Augustine, Br Beddoe, Principal Rajashree Vipin, Yashaswi Sharad (director), Parth Vasishth (assistant director), and the staff of St John’s.