Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Staff at Chandigarh’s private colleges go on strike

Staff at Chandigarh’s private colleges go on strike

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:13 AM IST

Stating that the meeting with the UT administration had failed to address their concerns, the teaching and non-teaching staff at privately managed, government-aided colleges in Chandigarh have decided to completely strike work from February 1

Both teaching and non-teaching staff at Chandigarh’s private colleges will go on strike starting February 1. (HT File)
Both teaching and non-teaching staff at Chandigarh’s private colleges will go on strike starting February 1. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Stating that the meeting with the UT administration had failed to address their concerns, the teaching and non-teaching staff at privately managed, government-aided colleges in Chandigarh have decided to completely strike work from February 1.

“Due to no positive outcome of the meeting with the Chandigarh administration, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) has called for complete education bandh from February 1. No academic and administrative work will be carried out. Teachers from all aided colleges of Chandigarh will sit on dharna at DAV College, Sector 10, from 10 am to 2 pm,” the JAC said in a statement.

On February 2, the staff will organise a demonstration at MCM DAV College, Sector 36, followed by another at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, on February 3. Similar protests have been scheduled till February 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out