Staff crunch: GMSH writes to Centre to get back interns

ByRobert Abraham, Chandigarh
Mar 30, 2023 01:35 AM IST

There is already a shortage of existing staff at the hospital, and the decision of NMC to take back interns has further increased their workload

Citing shortage of staff at Government Multispeciality Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16), the hospital authorities have written to the Centre requesting the reinstatement of withdrawn interns following orders from the National Medical Council (NMC).

After NMC issued its internship guidelines on September 21 last year, there are no interns at the 500-bed hospital. Previously, there were around 350 interns practising. (HT File Photo)
After NMC issued its internship guidelines on September 21 last year, there are no interns at the 500-bed hospital. Previously, there were around 350 interns practising. NMC, in its order, had stated that medical graduates will have to complete their 12-month compulsory internship in the same institute where they pursued their MBBS degree.

The gynaecology department of the hospital has only six permanent doctors and one anaesthetist. Apart from this, there is a shortage of radiologists, psychiatrists and nursing staff at the hospital.

To address the shortage of anaesthetists and radiologists at GMSH in Sector 16, and its affiliated civil hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 45 and Sector 22, the UT health department is considering appointing qualified professionals on an honorarium basis.

The government hospital is attending to a large number of patients not only from Chandigarh but also from the surrounding areas of Haryana and Punjab. Over the years, the number of patients has tripled, but the hospital staff has remained the same, causing a strain on the hospital’s service.

Dr Suman Singh, director health services, Chandigarh, said, “The functioning of the hospital is currently smooth, however, the absence of 350 interns has added to the workload of the current staff.”

The presence of interns was beneficial for patient care, dispensary, teleconsultation, and also for their own learning and experience, she added.

