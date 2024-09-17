Stage set for high-octane election battle in Haryana

Following the deadline to withdraw nominations ending on Monday, the stage is set for an intense multi-cornered electoral slugfest in Haryana where the ruling BJP under the leadership of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is trying to score a ‘hat-trick’, and the resurgent Congress—out of power since 2014, is determined to claw back to power. MP Deepender Hooda after pacifying Congress rebels Jasbir Malour and Himmat Singh, who were contesting against party candidate Nirmal Singh in Ambala City. Both withdrew their nominations on Monday. (HT Photo)

During the single-phase polling on October 5, total 2,03,54,350 voters (1,07,75,957 men, 95,77,926 women, and 467 third gender) will decide the fate of 1,031 candidates and which party will rule Haryana.

Linked to the outcome of this high-stake election the result of which will be out on October 8 is the political future of former two-term chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has tasted two successive defeats at the hands of BJP since 2014.

The entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal- Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and Jannayak Janta Party - Azad Samaj Party (ASP) alliance partners have turned the contest multi-cornered in the state in majority of the seats. The AAP could emerge as a spoiler for both the BJP and Congress, especially in urban areas.

While the Congress is banking on “anti-government mood,” the BJP is battling a strong anti-incumbency of its 10 years rule.

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal said that 1,031 candidates have been left in the fray with the highest 89 in Hisar district. There were 1,351 candidates in the 2014 assembly elections and 1,169 in the 2019 assembly polls.

“The final list of candidates contesting the 90 assembly constituencies has been released, with election symbols allotted by the respective returning officers,” the CEO said, adding that till September 16, a total of 190 candidates withdrew their nominations.

The highest 23 candidates withdrew from the contest in Hisar district followed by 15 each in Kurukshetra and Kaithal.

Political observers say multiple factors such as dissidents, caste combinations, and anti-incumbency are poised to impact the outcome of the polls. “The key dissidents and independent candidates will add an unpredictable element to the contest,” a party leader in the fray said.

Rebels in contest

Dinesh Kaushik, a former MLA, was denied a ticket by the BJP from Pundri seat of Kaithal district. He is now contesting against BJP candidate Satpal Jamba.

Randhir Singh Gollen, who is a sitting Independent MLA from Pundri, is again contesting as an Independent after failing to get ticket from Congress.

Another BJP rebel in the fray is Zile Ram Sharma, former one time MLA, who switched over to the BJP from Congress in March. He is also contesting against BJP candidate Yogender Rana from Assandh seat of Karnal.

Sirsa BJP candidate withdraws nomination, party to back Kanda

The Sirsa BJP candidate Rohtash Jangra on Monday said that he has withdrawn his nomination. This means that BJP is likely to extend support to Haryana Lokhit Party chief Gopal Kanda.

Kanda is the sitting MLA from Sirsa. He had earlier extended his support to the BJP government.

“I have withdrawn my nomination. The decision has been taken in the interest of the state and the country... we have to ensure a Congress-mukt Haryana,” Jangra told reporters in Sirsa.

The BJP, like the Congress, will now be contesting 89 of the 90 assembly seats in the state. The Congress has left the Bhiwani seat for CPI(M).

Yet another BJP rebel Rajiv Jain (Sonepat), husband of former Cabinet minister of the BJP Kavita Jain, withdrew from the contest after a meeting with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who visited the houses of a number of party rebels to pacify them.

Among the Congress rebels in the fray is in Nilokheri of Karnal, a SC-reserved seat. Here Rajiv Gondar (son of former MLA Mamu Ram Gondar) is contesting against Congress nominee Dharampal Gondar, an Independent sitting MLA, who switched over to the party recently.

Rohita Rewri, an ex-BJP MLA, who joined Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls, is now contesting against Varinder Kumar, alias Bulle Shah from Panipat City as independent.

Chitra Sarwara, daughter of former minister Nirmal Singh, is fighting as an independent from Ambala Cantt. While Nirmal Singh was given a ticket from Ambala City, the party fielded Parvinder Pari in Ambala Cantt, where former home minister Anil Vij is the BJP candidate.

In Ambala City, two Congressmen, ex-MLA Jasbir Malour and senior leader Himmat Singh, who had filed nominations as an independent against Nirmal Singh, have withdrawn papers on Monday, after party MP Deepender Hooda rushed to pacify them.

Ram Krishan Fauji, former three-time Congress MLA from Bawani-Khera in Bhiwani district, withdrew from the contest and extended support to Congress nominee Pradeep Narwal.

In Nalwa, Congress rebel and former Haryana finance minister Sampant Singh also decided not to contest and extended support to Congress nominee Anil Mann.

The Congress rebels withdrew from the contest after continuous intervention by Hooda in the past week.

Dist-wise number of candidates left in fray

Panchkula (17), Ambala (39), Yamunanagar (40), Kurukshetra (43), Kaithal (53), Karnal (55), Panipat (36), Sonepat (65), Jind (72), Fatehabad (40), Sirsa (54), Hisar (89), Dadri (33), Bhiwani (56), Rohtak (56), Jhajjar (42), Mahendragarh (37), Rewari (39), Gurugram (47), Nuh (21), Palwal (33), Faridabad (64).