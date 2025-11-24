Stage set for special Punjab assembly session at Anandpur Sahib

The Punjab government will hold a special assembly session at Anandpur Sahib on Monday to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur — the first such session outside state capital Chandigarh. Preparations underway for the special Punjab assembly session in Anandpur Sahib. (PTI)

In the session, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is also expected to count its achievements of the past four years since coming to power in 2022.

A makeshift assembly hall has been created at Anandpur Sahib for the special session, replicating the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh.

The Punjab government is organising an elaborate three-day event from November 23 to 25 to commemorate the ninth Sikh master’s martyrdom in 1675.

Apart from the special session on Monday, a “Sheesh Bheint nagar kirtan, heritage walk at Anandppur Sahib, dhadi and kavi darbar, special lecture on the life of the ninth guru, display of gatka (martial arts), a drone show and a Kirtan Darbar are also scheduled.

On November 25, the government will organise state-wide blood donation and plantation drives, “Sarbat Da Bhalla” congregation and a drone show. The events are also dedicated to Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dyala who were also martyred along with the guru.

Punjab unveils 360° MR to reconnect youth with Guru’s legacy

The Punjab government has introduced a 360 degree mixed reality (MR) experience aimed at bringing Guru Teg Bahadur’s legacy closer to the younger generation, officials said on Sunday. QR codes placed at the event venue will allow visitors to access the MR experience through a smartphone scan, bridging technology and spiritual devotion, they added.

The interactive journey blends virtual storytelling with real-world surroundings to portray key episodes from the life of the ninth Sikh Guru. According to officials, the MR layer has been developed with the support of Flam, and the augmented reality technology creates immersive visuals while highlighting the teachings and sacrifice of Guru Teg Bahadur.

The central feature of the experience, entitled “The Eternal Flame of Sacrifice”, recreates 11 significant moments from the Guru’s life. These include his coronation, stand for religious freedom, his martyrdom at Chandni Chowk, and the secret cremation at Rakab Ganj Sahib. Each segment is presented with detailed visuals, authentic narration, and references from the Guru Granth Sahib and preserved historical records, officials said.

The government said the initiative serves as a bridge between history and the present era, enabling citizens to connect with Guru Teg Bahadur’s sacrifice in an immersive manner. PTI