Stakeholders discuss diversification, delayed transplantation to manage paddy residue

Crop diversification, more power to panchayats, new rice seeds and reconsidering government’s decision to bar farmers from paddy transplantation before June 15 -- were some of the approaches discussed for paddy residue management at stakeholder’s consultation workshop at Central Soil and Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI) in Karnal on Friday. Jointly organised by Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and ICAR-CSSRI, the workshop was attended by farmers, government officials, scientists, experts, academia and private sector representatives from Punjab and Haryana. (HT Photo)

The workshop included first-hand accounts from farmers in Punjab and Haryana, who shared their experiences and challenges in managing crop residue as well as why the government policies are not enough. They were also introduced to the new Japan-developed cut soiler machine that digs and buries residue to 30-40 cm in the field.

Kuldeep Singh, a farmer from Panipat district said that there should be maximum human participation and least machine use to manage paddy, while Amandeep from Kaithal shared his success using the new shredder-seeder-spreader machine and reported excellent residue management and wheat germination, with low water use and no pest attacks.

Umendra Dutt from Faridkot-based Kheti Virasat Mission shared his insights into their efforts to promote sustainable farming practices and advocate for cleaner, more resilient agricultural methods.

Former director general of Haryana agriculture department Hardeep Singh suggested that panchayats be strengthened in villages to help reduce farm fires.

The Haryana government has barred farmers from setting up nurseries of paddy before May 15 and transplantation of paddy seedlings before June 15 with a view to preserve water.

During his online address, Singh said, “There could be a change in date for farmers to develop paddy nurseries to give more time to farmers for wheat sowing. The restrictions were brought in to help improve the falling water table. It should also be checked that if the restrictions have really helped.”

Similarly, CCS Haryana Agricultural University regional director OP Chaudhary shared that three new basmati rice varieties would soon be released, along with several other improved varieties under screening, characterised by low biomass, reduced water requirements, early maturity and herbicide tolerance.

He also highlighted diversification as a key solution and stressed the importance of working with existing machinery to move towards sustainable practices.

Punjab Remote Sensing Centre director Brijendra Pateriya highlighted how farm fires have reduced drastically in the state of Punjab, but detection needs to have AI-driven machine learning models to predict crop harvest and residue burning.

Union ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare joint secretary S Rukmani also delivered her address through video conference and assured that innovative approaches in the field, particularly in mechanisation, will be considered for residue management.

Meanwhile, ICAR-CSSRI director RK Yadav said that proper in situ management of crop residue can play a significant role in soil-plant- environment system, and sustaining soil health and its productive capacity.

“The issue discussed at the workshop by all stakeholders will be a part of an overall report that will be submitted to union and state governments in Punjab and Haryana for policy change on the subject, if any,” he said.