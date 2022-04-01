Stalemate between PU, students over hike in mess and canteen rates continues
The deadlock on the hike in mess and canteen rates between Panjab University (PU) student bodies and authorities continued on Thursday as the meeting between them remained inconclusive.
Student bodies’ members held a meeting with PU’s dean student welfare (DSW) and other varsity officials over the demand to roll back the hike. Members of several student bodies including Students For Society (SFS), Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), Students Organisation of India (SOI) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) attended the meeting and later walked out after their demands were not accepted.
PU had in December announced the revised rates of eatables in the university hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of the contractors of mess and canteens. The decision however, drew criticism from the student bodies, who were quick to demand the pre-Covid rates be reinstated.
The university’s decision had come after the recommendations to revise the rates was made by a panel that was constituted after receiving the representation from the contractors. The details of the revised rates were sent to the university hostels after the recommendations of the panel were approved by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.
Student bodies have intensified protests over the last few days against the hike. They also alleged overcharging by the shopkeepers at the student centre.
According to students, the rate for a regular meal for boys was around ₹34 which was increased to ₹40 during the lockdown and its rate has been increased to ₹43.50 now. The rate of a regular meal (mess) has been increased to ₹42 (girls) and the revised rate of the special meal (boys and girls) is ₹48.5 now.
ASA’s Gurdeep, who attended the meeting, said, “They proposed that if the rate is brought down to ₹41 then 30 diets (meals) will be compulsory and similarly 25 diets (meals) will be made mandatory, if the rate is revised to ₹42. But we did not accept the proposal.”
The students reiterated their demand that pre-Covid rates be restored. SFS president Sandeep said, “We proposed to fix the rate of the regular meal at ₹30 and issue an open tender.” The student body also held a protest march at the campus.
PU’s dean student welfare (DSW), Jagtar Singh, did not comment on the matter.
-
Fuel price hike: Congress protests against Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies in Jammu
The District Congress Committee Jammu (Urban) on Thursday staged a massive protest against the BJP government at the Centre in Digiana over hike in fuel prices. The protest was led by working president of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Raman Bhalla and former minister Yogesh Sawhney. The protest was organised by Jammu municipal corporation councillor, Dwarka Choudhary. Carrying placards, the Congress workers shouted slogans against the Modi government for its “anti-people” policies.
-
Ludhiana: Couple on scooter dies after being hit by two cars
In a freak accident, a couple on a scooter died after being hit by two cars on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Wednesday evening. The victims have been identified as Major Singh, 55, of Alamgir Enclave and his wife Swarn Kaur, 54. As per their son, Gurbhej Singh, the couple was headed to Manji Sahib gurdwara to pay obeisance when the tragedy took place. Some passersby rushed them to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
-
Panchkula couple duped of ₹96,000 by Gurugram-based travel agency
Police on Thursday registered a case against the directors of a travel agency following the complaint of a couple who was allegedly cheated of ₹96,000. The complainant, Nilay Saini, a hotelier from Sector 16, said the company M/s The Journey Resort Private Limited, Gurgaon, and its six directors. Saini then filed a case alleging fraud.
-
J&K L-G inaugurates six power infrastructure projects in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday dedicated six power infrastructure projects worth ₹64.10 crore to the public here. These projects will add another MVA capacity to the existing power systems in the Jammu region and include new 400 MVA, 220/132 KV power transformer at Gladni Grid Station, besides new 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers each at Gladni, Canal, Bari Brahmana-I; Jaurian and Akhnoor grid stations, an official statement said.
-
In Lok Sabha: Harsimrat seeks resumption of flights from Bathinda airport
Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday demanded resumption of Delhi-Bathinda air service, saying grounding of flights from November 2020 had adversely affected business and was also causing inconvenience to central government employees as well as others in the Malwa region. Calling for the resumption of the Delhi-Bathinda and Delhi-Bathinda-Jammu flights, she said both flights had attracted an enthusiastic response.
