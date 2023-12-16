State song for Haryana in offing

After three songs shortlisted by the government were played for the member’s approval in the state assembly on Friday, the House will decide on December 19 the one to be officially declared as the state song for the upcoming year. HT Image

The three shortlisted songs encapsulated Haryana’s rich history, heritage and culture, symbolising a significant cultural milestone for the state.

While presenting the proposal, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said though Haryana has its own emblem, it does not have a state song that represents its history and culture, and embodies the virtues and contributions of its people. “The state song once adopted will provide a new proud identity to all Haryanvis irrespective of their caste, gender religion or economic status,” he added.

Khattar said the song options have been chosen through an elaborate process from among 204 entries submitted by the people in response to public invitation.

The CM said the members should share their opinions after reviewing these songs on December 19. The MLAs can also propose a new draft of the song.

3 bills introduced on first day of assembly session

Three bills were introduced on the first day of the winter session of the Haryana assembly on Friday. These were the Haryana Settlement of Outstanding Dues (amendment) Bill, the Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions) amendment Bill and Haryana Private Universities (amendment) Bill, 2023.