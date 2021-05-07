Punjab to increase Covid bed capacity by 25%: Soni

Amid surge in Covid cases, the Punjab government has decided to increase the bed capacity in government medical colleges and hospitals by 25%.

Taking stock of the Covid care treatment at the Government Rajindra Hospital, state medical education and research minister OP Soni said the medical education and research and health and family welfare departments are exploring possibility of adding 2,000 more beds, besides setting up of temporary hospitals at Mohali and Bathinda.

“In view of the grim situation, the departments have been directed to increase the bed capacity in a week or two. The inflow of patients in medical colleges and hospitals has increased manifold as people are reporting at the hospitals at advanced stage, leading to high death toll,” he said.

Soni added that at Rajindra Hospital, 125 additional beds will be set up for level 2 patients, who need oxygen.