State vice-president of BJP alleges attack; FIR registered: Ludhiana police

A day after a gunshot was fired on the car of district Congress president Sanjay Talwar outside his house, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state vice president Jatinder Mittal alleged that a group of unidentified men attacked him and his worker with stones and bricks. According to Mittal, the incident occurred near his factory in Focal Point, Ludhiana, where two groups were indulged in a scuffle, and as he intervened, they targeted him. BJP leaders holding a meeting with police officials after ‘attack’ on party’s state vice-president Jatinder Mittal in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Mittal lodged a complaint at the Focal Point police station, following which an FIR was registered. He stated that while he has police protection, he had granted his gunmen leave to celebrate Dussehra with their families.

Mittal said that after attending Dussehra celebrations on Saturday, he visited his factory in Focal Point at around 9 pm. Outside the factory, he saw around 12 men engaged in a heated altercation. He ignored the scene and entered his factory. Moments later, he heard noises and went outside with his worker to assess the situation.

Mittal said the men began hurling stones and bricks at each other. When he attempted to stop them by warning about the potential damage to property, the men became aggressive and started throwing stones at him instead. He and his worker had to rush back inside the factory for safety following which they informed the police.

The police reached the spot and managed to apprehend one of the attackers while the others fled. Later that evening, Mittal claimed one of the accused returned with a sharp weapon and attempted to attack him again. However, the son of his friend, who was with him, prevented the attack.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East), Jasbinder Singh said the police recorded the BJP leader’s statement. He added that the police have registered a case against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.