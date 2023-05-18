Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Missing 7-year-old girl found dead in Amritsar, stepmother arrested

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2023 12:58 AM IST

Two days after a 7-year-old girl went missing in Rampur village of Amritsar, her body was found from a village pond on Wednesday

AMRITSAR

Police said the girl was bludgeoned to death by her stepmother Jyoti and her body was thrown into the village's pond.
Police said the girl was bludgeoned to death by her stepmother Jyoti and her body was thrown into the village’s pond. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Two days after a 7-year-old girl went missing in Rampur village of Amritsar, her body was found from a village pond on Wednesday.

Police said the girl was bludgeoned to death by her stepmother Jyoti and her body was thrown into the village’s pond. Police have arrested Jyoti.

According to the victim’s family, the girl had gone to the tuition around 4pm on Monday. But when she did not reach there, the family launched a hunt for her.

On Monday night, the family, including the stepmother, lodged a missing and abduction complaint with the police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar-rural, Satinder Singh said during the investigation, the girl’s stepmother turned out to be the accused. “At the stepmother’s instance, we have recovered the girl’s body from the village pond. The girl was bludgeoned to death,” he added.

The victim’s mother left her with her father when she was only 3-month-old. Her father married Jyoti around four years ago.

