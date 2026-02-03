Step-motherly treatment by Centre, says Himachal Congress

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Vinay Kumar on Monday alleged that the Union government has meted out “step-motherly treatment” to the state in the Union Budget for 2026–27. Addressing mediapersons in Shimla, he said the Congress had expected special consideration for Himachal Pradesh, particularly in view of the repeated natural disasters that have hit the state over the past two to three years. Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Vinay Kumar

“We fail to understand why this has been done,” Vinay Kumar said. He said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had repeatedly met the Prime Minister, the Union finance minister and home minister, raising the state’s concerns and expectations.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said the BJP MPs and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur failed to secure the rights of the state.

PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh said, “If the revenue deficit grant has been stopped with a political mindset, then it is very unfortunate. This is not about Congress versus BJP. It is about the interests of the HP people.”

Referring to disaster-related funding, Singh said the Disaster Risk Index (DRI) parameters fail to reflect the higher costs incurred in hilly terrain.

Meanwhile, former CM Jai Ram Thakur said that instead of trying to blame the central government for his “failures”, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should focus on the state’s financial situation. “It is not the central government’s responsibility to fulfill false guarantees made during election time,” he said.

Thakur clarified that the central government formulates uniform policies for the entire country based on the goal of a ‘developed India’ by 2047.