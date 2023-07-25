Ambala: Special task force nabs criminal, aide in murder case

Three months after a man was shot dead and another was injured following an argument over parking in Mullana, the Ambala unit of special task force (STF) arrested a man for the murder along with his accomplice. The Ambala unit of special task force with the arrested persons in Ambala. (HT photo)

They were identified as Sumit Sharma of Muzaffarnagar, who also carried a reward of ₹5,000, and his aide Anuj Pundir from Saharanpur.

The team, led by inspector Deepender Singh, has also recovered two illegal weapons and nine live cartridges from their possession in an SUV.

To evade arrest, the STF said, the accused were using a fake number plate.

A case under the Arms Act was lodged at Parao police station on Tuesday and they were handed over to CIA-2 for further probe in the case registered in April.

During the intervening night of April 16 and 17, a man was shot dead, while another was injured after a rival group fired at them following an argument over parking outside a dhaba on Yamunanagar-Panchkula national highway near Kalpi flyover.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON