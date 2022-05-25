STF asks Centre to issue lookout circular against Malaysia-based handler in Ludhiana court blast case

The special task force (STF) of Punjab Police has asked the Centre to issue a lookout circular against a Malaysia-based handler in connection with the Ludhiana court blast after it was revealed that he allegedly played a crucial role in establishing contact between the accused in India, Pakistan-based entities and Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda.

Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia is a cousin brother of Surmukh Singh alias Samu of Panju Kalal village here, one of the key accused in the case. Surmukh was brought on production warrant from Amritsar jail by the STF on Monday.

“Our investigation has found that Surmukh had been in contact with some smugglers backed by the ISI and Khalistani terrorist Rinda in Pakistan. We have identified Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia, who is presently living in Malaysia and Surmukh’s cousin brother, to have arranged Surmukh’s contact with the Pakistan-based entities,” said a senior STF official, who is part of the investigation.

The official said that the STF has written to the Centre for issuing a lookout circular against Happy Malaysia. He said that they have also initiated the process to extradite Happy Malaysia.

Surmukh’s role in the Ludhiana court blast had come to the fore on May 20 when the STF’s Amritsar team had busted a cross-border drug and arms smuggling racket with the arrest of four persons—Sawinder Singh, Harpreet Singh and a minor of Dhanoia Khurd village, and Dilbgah Singh of Chak Allah Bakash village in Amritsar.

Dilbagh had admitted to receiving the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) used in the December 23, 2021 Ludhiana court blast from a drone sent from Pakistan and supplying it to the perpetrator of the blast.

“Dilbagh received the drone carrying the IED in Balharwal village in Amritsar, and gave it to Surmukh Singh. The next day, Surmukh returned the IED to Dilbagh at Chogawan village. Dilbagh further handed the IED over to dismissed constable Gagandeep Singh, who died while planting the explosive, at the Ludhiana bypass,” Inspector General of Police Mohnish Chawla (border zone) had said.

Surmukh was arrested earlier in March in the case in which three IEDs were recovered in two separate cases in the border area of Amritsar in January and February. Surmukh remained in police custody for at least 15 days, but the STF could not ascertain his connection in the Ludhiana court blast.

“Happy is the one who introduced Surmukh and Dilbagh to Gagandeep for the supply of the IED at the Ludhiana bypass. Surmukh and four other accused arrested in this connection were working at the behest of Happy for money. They were receiving ₹ 4 to 5 lakh for the smuggling of one IED. The minor accused had been working to provide technical support for receiving money through hawala,” the senior STF official said.

He further said, “Surmukh had recruited Dilbagh for getting the supply of IEDs and heroin from across the border. Dilbagh has around 4 acres of farm land between the barbed wire fence and the zero line. The IEDs were to be planted on various public places to spread terror.”