Stilt-plus-four: HC appoints panel to ascertain ground realities in Haryana’s Gurugram

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday constituted a panel to examine actual road widths in Gurugram residential areas, wherein the state government has allowed implementation of stilt-plus-four floors (S+4) construction. Gurugram is already facing a problem of above 800 AQI these days, which sometimes goes upto 1,800 AQI; flooding in monsoon, perennial traffic problems (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The order was passed by the high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry, faced with contradictory stands taken by different counsels over actual road width in the residential areas, where the stilt-plus-four floors construction is being allowed by the authorities.

The court was hearing a clutch of petitions against the state government move to allow construction of stilt-plus-four floors state’s urban areas.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners, Nivedita Sharma had submitted that the policy was in contravention of the findings of an expert committee constituted by the state government in 2023. Hundreds of additional permissions have been granted since 2023 by the authorities in a city, which is struggling to keep up the infrastructure even for the current need of the population.

Gurugram is already facing a problem of above 800 AQI these days, which sometimes goes upto 1,800 AQI; flooding in monsoon, perennial traffic problems, she added.

She highlighted that the expert committee had recommended that S+4 construction be allowed in areas with 12-metre width. However, the state has reduced this to 10 metres. But actual motorable internal roads are not of 10-metre width and are only of 4.5–6 metres wide. Vehicles are still parked on roads and stilt spaces are being converted to commercial use. The government claims of 10-metre width of road, is far from the actual position on the ground, she had submitted.

On the other hand, state’s additional advocate general Ankur Mittal defended the policy submitting that it would reduce on-road parking and in existing residential areas S+4 construction is allowed only after consent from relevant parties. He also submitted that infrastructure augmentation would be done from the funds collected from S+4 approvals, which he said is so far ₹1,100 crore.

He further said that S+4 construction in old areas is being allowed only on roads with 10-metres width, whereas in future projects it would be allowed along roads with a minimum width of 12 metres. The decision to reduce road width was taken by the government as it was found that in existing sectors and colonies 61% of the people are residing on 10-metre-wide roads, he submitted.

As the government counsel claims were countered by the petitioner and also showed photographs of roads with only 4-5 metres width where S+4 floors are being allowed, the court has now ordered constitution of a panel with lawyers from both sides and some independent experts, which will submit a report after field inspection on Saturday or Sunday, within 10 days.