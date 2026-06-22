Stop alliance talks, focus on all 117 seats: Nabin to Punjab cadre

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin told party workers to stop discussing alliances. During a meeting in Ludhiana, he asked them to avoid talking about any partnership with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) or other parties. Instead, he directed leaders to prepare to contest all 117 assembly seats.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin told party workers to stop discussing alliances. During a meeting in Ludhiana, he asked them to avoid talking about any partnership with the SAD or other parties. (HT Photo)

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Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha was also present in the meeting for the first time after switching to the BJP.

Nabin expressed satisfaction that the Punjab BJP is preparing to contest all 117 Assembly seats with full strength in the assembly elections. He claimed that there is a strong sentiment among the people of Punjab to bring the BJP government, and now it is the duty of the workers to connect to them.

He advised the BJP leadership and workers to work toward a common goal, function as a team and stop talking about alliances. He also asked the Punjab leadership to form an organisational structure within one month.

It is learnt that former BJP Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar discussed about the BJP-SAD alliance on Sunday during Nabin’s visit to Ludhiana.

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{{^usCountry}} Nabin also asked the workers to get involved in SIR activities initiated in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nabin also asked the workers to get involved in SIR activities initiated in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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Drawing parallels with West Bengal, where changing demographics due to illegal Bangladeshi infiltration became a matter of national concern, Nabin said Punjab’s “deteriorating” law and order situation, rising gangsterism, drug menace, and the migration of youth have become issues of serious concern for both the state and the nation.

He said that just as BJP workers in West Bengal worked tirelessly to strengthen the party and pave the way for political transformation, BJP workers in Punjab must also dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to establishing a “double engine” government to free the state from these challenges.

He also advised the party to soon launch a major statewide campaign against the drug network that has spread across Punjab.

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Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, former state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Rajinder Gupta and Tarun Chugh were also present.

Committed to restoring Punjab’s industrial strength

While listening to the grievances of Punjab’s industrialists in Ludhiana, Nabin said restoring the industrial and commercial glory of Punjab is the BJP’s resolve, and it will be fulfilled at all costs. A favourable environment for industrial development and investment will be created in Punjab, and farming (agriculture) will also run parallel to it.

While industrialists raised questions regarding the law and order situation in Punjab, they also flagged concerns over gangsterism, extortion, and the “deteriorating” law and order machinery.

Youth must play a leading role in bringing change

Nabin said that the BJP is fully prepared to lead the fight for change in Punjab, as the people of the state have high expectations from the party. He called upon the youth of Punjab to play a decisive role in this transformation.

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Addressing young participants during the Yuva Milni programme in Ludhiana on the final day of his first Punjab visit, Nabin said that he had come to understand Punjab’s issues through the perspective of its youth.

The youth raised questions on infrastructure development in Punjab, the state’s debt burden, law and order, women’s safety, industrial migration, the agricultural crisis, international flight connectivity from Punjab, sports, healthcare, and the lack of effective implementation of central government schemes in the state.

Speaking on women’s empowerment, he said that where women are unsafe, even governments cannot remain secure.