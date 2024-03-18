Stories of soldierly brotherhood resonate at Triennial National Convention in Chandigarh

On the second and concluding day of the Triennial National Convention, the tale of a “lesser-known” battle in Jaisalmer sector during the 1971 war was shared on Sunday. Colonel Gurjeet Singh Bajwa (retd) recounted his experiences of bravery and unity among soldiers. (HT PHOTO)

Colonel Gurjeet Singh Bajwa (retd), honoured with the Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra, recounted his experiences of bravery and unity among soldiers, during the convention at the Chandimandir Military Station. The two-day convention-cum-reunion brought together highly decorated soldiers and gallantry awardees.

Unveiling a “forgotten” story of valour and determination, Bajwa said, “A battle unfolded amid the arid landscapes of the Jaisalmer sector. The soldiers from 13 Kumaon regiment stationed near Mokal, northwest of Jaisalmer, chased after retreating Pakistan troops.”

A forgotten tale

The battle of Boundary Pillar 638, commonly associated with the battle of Laungewala, was actually a separate engagement led by 13 Kumaon, who renowned for their heroics at Rezang La, Bajwa said.

He added, “I was serving as the forward observation officer with 13 Kumaon regiment. I was a young econd Lieutenant stationed with the 168 field regiment, and had been assigned to support the Laungewala post alongside a battery of the 170 field regiment.”

Bajwa recounted, “During the attack on an enemy border post, our troops faced precise fire from automatic weapons, causing significant casualties. I persisted in directing precise artillery fire at the enemy’s position.”

“They suffered 43 casualties in the assault and abandoned the post area, and also the post beyond that, which was in Pakistan territory. We seized weapons and ammunition. I consider myself fortunate that I survived,” Bajwa recounted. It was for this operation that he was honoured with the Vir Chakra.

On the brotherhood in the army, Bajwa said, “While we were in Pakistan territory, my radio operator was walking ahead of me. The operator is generally to walk behind me hand over the radio if and when needed. On being asked why, he said, ‘Sir, we are in enemy territory. If a bullet hits you, who will control the artillery fire?’” Bajwa added that he insisted that the radio operator be recognised along with him, and the former was also awarded the Vir Chakra.

Later, Colonel Bajwa completed his training as a helicopter pilot and conducted numerous flight operations. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for a rescue operation of an injured mountaineer in the Zanskar range.

“The weather conditions were adverse, making it challenging to land. Locating the woman was difficult, and when I instructed my co-pilot to bring her to the helicopter, he expressed difficulty due to poor visibility. As the snowfall lessened, we managed to evacuate the Austrian woman with considerable difficulty,” the Colonel recounted.

He further highlighted, “Once again, the spirit of brotherhood within the army was demonstrated when I was bestowed with the Shaurya Chakra. I reiterated that I would accept the honour only if my co-pilot was also acknowledged with the same award.”

Session to address war widows, veterans’ concerns

An In-house session was conducted to address the concerns of war widows and veterans. Pension, medical and annuity payments by state governments concerned were some of the issues brought out. It was discussed to approach directors of Rajya Sainik Boards and senior commanders in respective areas to resolve these issues.

A total of 32 veterans honoured with gallantry awards and 28 war widows, along with descendants of two Victoria Cross recipients attended in the session.

War Decorated India president Lieutenant General GS Sihota (retd) said that the association, which once boasted 1,624 members, now has 800, with the average age of its members, including those who served during the 1999 Kargil war, at 75 years. He pointed out that Punjab and Haryana have been at the forefront of providing benefits to gallantry awardees.

Brigadier BS Gill, Vir Chakra, was unanimously elected as the next president of War Decorated India.