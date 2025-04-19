Storm keeps its date with Chandigarh, brings 55km/h winds

Wind speeds went up to 55km/h as a storm hit the city on Friday evening, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A Lightning strikes during a thunderstorm, which was followed by light rain, in Chandigarh on Friday night. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

n orange alert for a thunderstorm was issued by the department on Thursday, upgraded to red by Friday evening, but the city escaped severe stormy activity as recorded in Patiala, located 73 km away.

But lightning, accompanied by high-speed winds, was recorded in some parts of the city.

As per IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul, the system had formed due to a convergence zone forming between an active Western Disturbance (WD) and south-easterly winds. “The system started in Tarn Taran and travelled the entire width of Punjab before it arrived in Chandigarh. It was the strongest near Patiala,” he said.

While wind speed went up to 55km/h, a squall was not reported. Red alert is the highest of the four-colour warning system used by IMD. The alert was issued around 6.30 pm, asking people to move indoors. It was the first time, a red alert was issued by IMD for the city this year.

Paul added that rain was now unlikely on Saturday, while chances of rain may start again on Easter Sunday. The rain is also likely to bring down the temperature for the next few days. There aren’t any fresh Western Disturbances in the region for the next week or so as per the officials.

While the storm started in the evening, the day remained sunny and the maximum temperature rose from 37°C on Thursday to 37.7°C on Friday, 2.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also increased from 20.4°C on Thursday to 21.5°C on Friday, 0.2 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 36°C, and the minimum temperature between 21°C and 23°C.