Storm passes but Chandigarh residents’ electricity troubles linger on

Though the storm may have passed, Chandigarh residents’ power woes linger, with many expressing displeasure over the functioning of the new firm responsible for distribution and supply of electricity in the city. The firm, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL), had taken over the city’s electricity department and its operations in February this year. (HT File)

Rajesh Rai, vice-chairman, CRAWFED, and president of RWA Sector 43 B, Chandigarh, said, “Unscheduled power outages have become a recurring issue in the city even since the private company has taken charge. The first instance of heavy rain and strong winds in the city exposed the firm’s inability to effectively manage power supply. Given company’s established experience in providing similar services in other states, it is reasonable to expect that no new techniques are required to ensure a stable power supply in Chandigarh.”

In Sector 39-C, the situation is downright hazardous. RWA Sector 39-C president Jagtar Singh Chaunta said, “There are high-tension wires entangled in tree branches near the forest area. Even a mild breeze causes sparks with loud crackling sounds. Many times, wires snap and fall while still live, putting lives at risk. I’ve raised complaints multiple times, but the authorities remain indifferent. This is a disaster waiting to happen.”

Congress dy mayor seeks action against the firm

Congress deputy mayor Taruna Mehta also wrote a letter to Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Katarai on Thursday and complained against electricity supply issues in Chandigarh post-privatisation.

“Since the responsibility for electricity supply has been handed over to a private company, CPDL, the quality of services has significantly deteriorated. Frequent and prolonged power outages have become a daily issue. Residents of Sector 20 and Sector 30 have been struggling with electricity problems for over a month now. It appears that this company is operating solely with the motive of making profits,” Mehta wrote in the letter.

She added that during tree-pruning activities, streetlight failures, and other emergency situations, the company fails to coordinate or cooperate with municipal corporation officials. “There is no clear system in place to report electricity issues—no designated employees or accountable officers whom we can approach for help or solutions. The helpline number set up for public convenience either goes unanswered or, when answered, the staff speak rudely to consumers. When citizens try to lodge complaints in person, officials are either unavailable or indifferent, with no sense of accountability,” she further wrote.

CPDL strengthen response teams

On Wednesday night after the storm, power disruptions were reported at several places, including Sectors 8, 15, 27, 34, 35, 37, 38, 41, 43, 44, 46, 47, 49, Khuda Lahora and parts of Manimajra, due to snapped power cables. In Sector 22, electric poles reportedly broke at two locations. A transformer in Kaimbwala also fell and caught fire, and a 500 KVA transformer was damaged in Sector 38-A. Cranes, boom ladders and repair teams were deployed to restore the damaged infrastructure. However, due to the widespread and severe nature of the destruction, response times were delayed as teams worked in a large number of locations. The city witnessed load shedding in nearly 50% of its areas.

Power outage led to a surge in complaint calls from consumers, overwhelming the CPDL call center and making it difficult for many to reach customer support. In response, CPDL has doubled the number of call center lines from 10 to 20 to better handle increased call volumes and minimise waiting times, officials said on Thursday.

CPDL director Arun Kumar Verma said, “This was an unforeseen, high-intensity storm. Our teams were mobilised immediately and worked tirelessly throughout the night in challenging conditions. We responded promptly to faults and emergencies and were able to restore power within a few hours.”