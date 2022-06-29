Dog enters hospital in Panipat, kills newborn

A stray dog mauled a newborn boy to death at a private hospital in Panipat on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the two-day-old boy was sleeping next to his grandmother on the floor, police said. According to police, no one noticed the dog entering the hospital.

Station house officer (SHO), Sector 13-17 police station, inspector Vijay Kumar, said, “The dog entered the hospital, picked up the newborn, who was sleeping on the floor with his grandmother in his mouth and carried him outside.”

Moments later, the baby’s relatives raised an alarm as he was nowhere to be found. It turned out that the dog had taken him outside and mauled him, the SHO said, adding that the newborn was declared dead by the doctors.

CCTV footage of the hospital showed the dog grabbing the newborn and carrying him out around 2am.

The newborn’s family hails from Uttar Pradesh. His mother had come to Panipat for delivery, the SHO said.The body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway.

