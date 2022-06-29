Dog enters hospital in Panipat, kills newborn
A stray dog mauled a newborn boy to death at a private hospital in Panipat on Tuesday morning.
The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the two-day-old boy was sleeping next to his grandmother on the floor, police said. According to police, no one noticed the dog entering the hospital.
Station house officer (SHO), Sector 13-17 police station, inspector Vijay Kumar, said, “The dog entered the hospital, picked up the newborn, who was sleeping on the floor with his grandmother in his mouth and carried him outside.”
Moments later, the baby’s relatives raised an alarm as he was nowhere to be found. It turned out that the dog had taken him outside and mauled him, the SHO said, adding that the newborn was declared dead by the doctors.
CCTV footage of the hospital showed the dog grabbing the newborn and carrying him out around 2am.
The newborn’s family hails from Uttar Pradesh. His mother had come to Panipat for delivery, the SHO said.The body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway.
27% water samples taken this year fail safety tests
At least 27% of the drinking water samples collected by the health department from different sources across the city this year have failed the safety tests and were unfit for consumption with officials claiming that most of the failed samples were checked for contaminants, which majorly included faecal matter that causes a large number of water-borne diseases. Around 22.86% of the water samples collected this month till June 28 failed to pass the safety tests.
15-yr-old boy’s demise ruled Covid death; first in Gzb in four months
A 15-year-old boy from Modinagar, who died of lung infection, became the first confirmed case of Covid death reported from the district since February 6, officials of the health department said on Wednesday. Last week, a seven-year-old girl from Ghaziabad with severe health complications died at Postgraduate Institute of Child Health in Noida and officials said that she too tested positive for Covid. The district reported 1,043 Covid-19 cases till June 29.
Vivek Phansalkar appointed as next Mumbai police commissioner
Amid the political turmoil in the state, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday appointed Vivek Phansalkar as the next Mumbai police commissioner. He will take charge on Thursday as the current city police chief, Sanjay Pandey, is retiring that day. The state home department issued an order in the evening, declaring the name of a 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer, Phansalkar.
Prayagraj lad helping poor kids carve bright future through his edtech startup
An Edtech startup set up by a former student of United College of Engineering and Research, Naini has adopted around 800 students of Sonbhadra and Prayagraj districts to help them carve a bright future for themselves. Our startup has recently adopted 800 students from Banwasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra and from slums of Prayagraj, to serve them with complete tech resources, totally free of cost, the founder of the firm, Pandeyush Kumar Pandey added.
AIMPLB, clerics condemn Udaipur tailor’s murder
LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, clerics and priests have condemned the Udaipur tailor's murder, calling it an act of terrorism. To recall, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men in his shop on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the culprits should be given the strictest punishment.
