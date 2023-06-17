Stray dogs at Ludhiana civil hospital poses risk to patients

: The presence of stray dogs within the premises of the civil hospital here has become a major cause of concern for patients and their relatives, who frequently fall victim to attacks by the canines while navigating from one building to another. Stray dogs at Ludhiana civil hospital pose risk to patients

The scenes of patients and their relatives being chased by dogs on hospital grounds, particularly during late night and early morning when footfall is relatively low, are quite common.

“There are approximately 30-35 dogs near the entrance and the mother & child hospital area. They often attack people carrying food from the canteen to the hospital wards. Despite being familiar with them due to working here all day, I have been attacked at least thrice in the past two months,” a canteen worker at the civil hospital, said.

“People bring their kids to the hospital, and these children often play in the parks. Numerous incidents have occurred where these children were attacked by the dogs. Fortunately, we were present and helped them escape, otherwise the dogs could have hurt them,” the canteen worker said.

According to hospital officials, at least four people have been bitten by the dogs in the past 15 days. The dogs not only intimidate visitors and patients outside the wards but also manage to enter the wards, posing a threat to patients.

Narrating her ordeal, Meenakshi Devi, who was accompanying her sister for delivery, said, “When I went to the canteen at night to get myself a cup of tea and biscuit, a pack of 8-9 dogs attacked me on my way back. I ended up spilling hot tea on myself, and one of them tore my clothes while attempting to bite me.”

The guards in the area blamed people who feed dogs inside the hospital premises for the increasing number of canines in the premises.

Senior medical officer Amarjeet Kaur, said, “We have already written to the municipal corporation twice, but they have failed to find a solution. Considering the rising number of dog attacks, we will once again write a letter, urging the relocation of these dogs away from the healthcare facility.”