Strict action against those posing obstruction in welfare schemes: Min

: Social justice, empowerment and minority minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Friday warned strict action against officials posing unnecessary obstruction to those availing benefits under various government welfare schemes.

Presiding over a review meeting of the department here at Punjab Bhawan, Baljit Kaur said the state government has increased budgetary allocation for the welfare of scheduled castes, backward classes and minorities by 47% as compared to the previous financial year.

“Ensure that applications received under the Ashirwad scheme are to be settled at the earliest,” the minister said, directing to pay benefits worth ₹ 160.23 crore for the period from November, 2021 to March 31, 2022 to 31,418 beneficiaries.

Reviewing the Post Matric Scholarship scheme for SC/BC, she said that Ambedkar Scholarship portal was opened on April 21, 2022, on which 50,851 students have applied till August 3, 2022.

The Minister directed that the claims received from eligible students should be sanctioned in a time-bound manner and proposals should be sent to the executing departments so as to ensure timely delivery of benefits to the students.