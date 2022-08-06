Strict action against those posing obstruction in welfare schemes: Min
: Social justice, empowerment and minority minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Friday warned strict action against officials posing unnecessary obstruction to those availing benefits under various government welfare schemes.
Presiding over a review meeting of the department here at Punjab Bhawan, Baljit Kaur said the state government has increased budgetary allocation for the welfare of scheduled castes, backward classes and minorities by 47% as compared to the previous financial year.
“Ensure that applications received under the Ashirwad scheme are to be settled at the earliest,” the minister said, directing to pay benefits worth ₹ 160.23 crore for the period from November, 2021 to March 31, 2022 to 31,418 beneficiaries.
Reviewing the Post Matric Scholarship scheme for SC/BC, she said that Ambedkar Scholarship portal was opened on April 21, 2022, on which 50,851 students have applied till August 3, 2022.
The Minister directed that the claims received from eligible students should be sanctioned in a time-bound manner and proposals should be sent to the executing departments so as to ensure timely delivery of benefits to the students.
Five held for Karnal man’s murder
The detective staff of Karnal police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a 36-year-old man whose body was recovered from a canal in Delhi on July 29. Police have arrested five accused who have been identified as Vishal, Rahul and Sawan of Karnal and Vinay and Ajay of Panipat district. In-charge of detective staff, Harjinder Singh said the accused would be produced before the court to seek remand.
Explosives recovered Kurukshetra: Tarn Taran-based accused sent to 11-day police remand
The main accused in the recovery of 1.30kg explosives from the fields near a hotel on national highway 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district has been sent to 11-day police remand for further questioning. Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said the accused Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab was produced in the court on Friday and sent to the police remand till August 16.
INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala takes out protest march over pension scheme
Two days after former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala secured bail in a disproportionate assets case, the Indian National Lok Dal supremo on Friday led a protest march in Jhajjar, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party- Jannayak Janta Party government of snapping security pension of the elderly by 'imposing several terms and conditions'.
Punjab asks Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office for pending bills under Ayushman Bharat Yojana
Initiating the process to clear dues under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Punjab government on Friday asked the civil surgeon's office to send the pending bills for treatment carried out at empanelled government and private hospitals in Ludhiana. While confirming this, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said while government hospitals are yet to receive payment of ₹3 crore under the scheme, private hospitals are owed around ₹7 crore.
Ludhiana: Waste found entering well in industrial unit
A team of the Punjab Pollution Control Board on Friday found that cutting oil and other waste was entering a rainwater harvesting well on the premises of an industrial unit in Doraha, resulting in groundwater contamination. The unit is owned by RN Gupta and Company, which is involved in manufacturing pipe couplings and crane parts. PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai said black smoke was also found emanating from the chimneys of the manufacturing unit.
