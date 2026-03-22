Stricter punishment for ‘beadbi’: Will convene special session on April 13 to amend anti-sacrilege law, says CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the Punjab government will convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on April 13 to amend the Jagt Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, and bring in a stricter law against sacrilege (beadbi). Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a meeting with the sant samaj, in Amritsar on Saturday. (ANI)

The proposed legislation will include stringent punishment, heavy fines, property confiscation and cover offences committed through digital content, with the draft being prepared in consultation with the sant samaj (religious leaders) and legal experts. Asserting a zero-tolerance stance, the government said no one found guilty of ‘beadbi’ will be spared.

During a meeting with the members of sant samaj and religious leaders, the CM stated, “The session will be convened on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and the Act will be formed in consultation with sant samaj and legal experts. Opinions from eminent lawyers across the country will also be sought while preparing the draft of this legislation to ensure exemplary punishment to perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

The CM said that during the session, necessary amendments will be made to the Jagt Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, enacted by the Punjab government, to introduce a strong and comprehensive law to prevent ‘beadbi’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and other religious texts.

Inviting members of the sant samaj, various sects, Taksals, Nihang Singh groups, Udasi sects, Nirmala sects, Kar Seva groups, Ragis, and Kathavachaks, the CM urged them to attend the special session and witness the passage of this historic legislation. He stated, “Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar will soon visit Samana to persuade Gurjeet Singh Khalsa to end his protest and invite him to attend the special assembly session as well. The Punjab government respects the sentiments of sant samaj and devotees and is committed to bringing a strict law that will deter any mischievous elements from committing acts of beadbi.”

Heavy fines, confiscation of property

He added that the law will include stringent punishments, heavy fines, and even confiscation of property of the accused. “The new Act will also cover the ‘beadbi’ carried out through digital content. The Punjab government is working with full sincerity to prevent incidents of ‘beadbi’ of religious texts,” he said.

Mann assured the sant samaj that the government respects the religious sentiments of everyone and no one guilty of ‘beadbi’ will be spared.

The CM wrote on ‘X’, “Today, at Sri Amritsar Sahib, a significant meeting was held with the sant samaj at the Circuit House, where discussions took place on amending the Jagt Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, to prevent the desecration of sacred scriptures. In this regard, a special session of the Vidhan Sabha will be convened on April 13. We regard the sacred Sri Guru Granth Sahib as the Shabad Guru, from whom we receive teachings on truth, service, and humanity. If anyone attempts to hurt our faith through desecration, they will never be forgiven. The guilty will be given strict and exemplary punishment, and stringent laws will be enacted to protect the faith and honour of Punjab.”

Earlier, members of the sant samaj and various religious groups demanded that pending cases should be expedited to ensure strict punishment for the guilty. They also expressed gratitude to the state government for organising events commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. They appreciated the government’s decision to grant holy city status to Amritsar Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, and Talwandi Sabo.