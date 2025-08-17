Strike by PRTC, Punjab Roadways employees keeps buses off the road for third day

Chaos continued to prevail at various bus terminals across Punjab on Saturday as the strike by 8,000 contractual employees of the state transport undertakings (STUs) — Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Punjab Roadways — entered its third day. Passengers stranded at the Patiala bus stand amid the contractual staff’s strike on Saturday. (HT)

However, the deadlock ended late in the evening after the government gave firm assurances to the agitating workers that their demands will be met. Following this, bus services are set to resume from August 17 (Sunday), bringing relief to thousands of commuters after three days of severe hardship.

Functioning of as many as 27 depots had been in disarray since August 14. On Saturday, nearly 70% of the 3,200 STU buses remained off the road, leaving passengers stranded. Inter-state travellers were the worst hit as only state-run buses operate out of Punjab.

Amrinder Singh, one of the passengers waiting at Patiala bus stand on Saturday, said, “In the fight between employees and government, it is we who are suffering with no fault of ours. The government should make alternative arrangements to help passengers stranded at various bus terminals in the state.”

Palakdeep Singh, a commuter travelling to Chandigarh, added, “After waiting for hours, I had to book a cab. This is a huge harassment to the people of Punjab.“

The strike, which saw protesters raising slogans against the government at depots, was triggered by the government’s plan to add buses under the Kilometre scheme (outsourcing). The employees were also demanding regularisation of jobs, 5% pay hike annually and a ban on outsourcing.

Harkesh Kumar, general secretary of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contractual Workers’ Union, said the government had failed to implement commitments made in the August 15 meeting chaired by the Punjab chief secretary. “We had sought implementation within 15 days, but the written assurance fell short of what was promised. That is why the strike continued,” he said earlier in the day.

Nearly 8,200 contractual and outsourced employees have been seeking regularisation for over a decade. Currently, conductors earn ₹17,000 per month and drivers ₹18,000. “We were promised policies for regularisation in 2017 and again in 2022, but successive governments failed to keep their word,” said Chanan Singh, general secretary of the union.

But on Saturday evening, after day-long chaos for passengers, the government reached out with fresh assurances of fulfilling the employees’ demands, following which the union announced that the strike will be deferred.

The union said it had decided to postpone the protest as they had been promised a meeting with the transport minister on August 19 and another with the chief minister on August 26.

Shamsher Singh Dhillon, state general secretary of the union, said, “We have decided to postpone the strike in view of the assurances received from the government regarding our key demands. We will continue to monitor the implementation of these commitments and take further action if necessary.”