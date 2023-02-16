Strike in parts of Valley against J&K govt’s eviction drive

A general strike was observed in parts of Valley, particularly in Srinagar, on Wednesday against the Jammu and Kashmir government’s eviction drive and demolition of alleged encroachments.

Shops and businesses were shut in the Old City area besides parts of city centre Lal Chowk. However, public transport was operational. As per reports, impact of strike was also observed for a few hours in the morning in Anantnag and Baramulla districts.

“The hartal is against the government’s decision of demolitions and eviction of people from their lands,” said a shopkeeper in Srinagar’s Old City.

Another resident, Abdul Khaliq, said the government was going overboard in the name of anti-encroachment drive. “We have been living on this land for centuries. This is our Kashmir and not someone’s personal property,” he added.

Although there was no formal call by any outfit, unsigned ‘Hurriyat’ posters had surfaced on social media platforms calling for strike.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Aijaz Asad said they were following orders of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to evict “influential people” from the government’s land. “No poor or landless person will be touched during this eviction drive,” he maintained.

People of J&K should take charge of govt land: Mehbooba

Slamming the Jammu and Kashmir government for “demolishing homes and huts of common people, particularly Muslims, in the name of eviction drive”, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged people to take charge of the government’s land through mohalla committees and panchayats.

While addressing a press conference in Srinagar, she said people in Jammu and Kashmir were the actual owners of the land.

“We are a stateless people. We don’t have a state right now. Under such circumstances, we are the owners of our land,” she added.

“We are not encroachers. This is our land and people should take its control, whether it is grazing land, common land, custodian land or state land,” Mehbooba said.

She alleged that 99% of demolitions were taking place in Muslim-dominated areas, stressing that she was against the eviction of anybody, whether a Hindu or a Muslim.

The PDP president also accused home minister Amit Shah of delivering ‘jumlas’ to divert attention from real issues. “Amit Shah himself on record has said that he makes jumlas. What will I say on his statehood statement? To divert attention from Adani issue, what better place he could get than J&K?” she claimed, alleging that nothing was being done against the “real encroacher Adani”.

‘Survey at BBC offices will dent India’s image’

Mehbooba said that surveys at BBC offices in India would dent its image globally. “BBC is considered a credible news agency in the world. On one hand you are demolishing homes of the poor and on the other, you are raiding the BBC offices. What message does it send out?” she asked.

She also alleged that the Constitution was not being respected by the administration in J&K.