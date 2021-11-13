Stubble burning a way of registering protest by farmers: Former PAU V-C Dhillon

Former Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon on Friday said resorting to stubble burning by farmers was a way of registering their protest against the Centre’s three agriculture laws.

Dhillon, who was conferred with Padma Shri for agricultural research in 2019 and had declined further extension in his tenure in June this year, said the number of farm fires needed to be interpreted carefully. “There is a growing sense of frustration among farmers who are sitting at the borders of Delhi. Weather also compounded the problem. Late rain narrowed the window between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing,” said Dhillon.

The number of incidents this year and the last time should not be seen as parameters to assess the efficacy of the efforts being made by institutions and departments concerned, he said.

“If we managed to achieve the target of utilising 54 percent of stubble since 2016, it is an indicator that we have both the expertise and intent to manage the crop residue,” said Dhillon.

With the rise in diesel prices and other farm machinery, the in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy straw has become more expensive, he said.

“Both the state government and opposition parties making noises about offering bonuses to farmers, but incentives are elusive,” said Dhillon.

In January, Dhillon had said the 3 laws were formed in haste and that there should have been a broader consultation with farmers and other stakeholders before they were enacted. He has stated that agriculture is a state subject and there should be no roadblock to legalise the minimum support price (MSP).