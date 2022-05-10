Stubble burning: Agri chief recommends action against farmers in Ludhiana
Conducting an inquiry against the farmers who deliberately set fire to wheat straw, it was found by the officials of the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare that the field was set on fire by the farmers in Gehelwal and Bagga Khurd village.
Chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal informed that acting on the directions of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, the inquiry was conducted.
Benipal said a letter has been written to the sub-divisional magistrate, chief environment engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board, and the concerned police station’s in-charge to take action.
He appealed to the group of farmers to maintain the fertility of the land by adopting in-situ technique, which involves ploughing the wheat straw into the field and not destroying the nutrients by setting it on fire.
He said, “Farmers should give priority to direct sowing to save underground water,” adding that an awareness campaign in this regard is also being carried out by the agriculture department on a large scale.
-
ABVP activists protest at Lucknow University over Dalit prof’s remark on KV temple
Hundreds of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists on Tuesday staged a protest on Lucknow University campus demanding an apology from Hindi professor at the a Dalit, university Ravi Kant Chandan, for Kant's alleged derogatory remarks made during a television debate on Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple two days ago in the backdrop of the recent development to conduct a survey of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU professor to get best scientist award
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and, dean at college of animal biotechnology, Yashpal Singh Malik Animal Sciences University, will receive the “best scientist award” in the field of veterinary and fisheries at the annual conference of the National Academy of Biological Sciences which will be held in Chennai in September. He is currently the secretary of World Society for Virology,, and secretary general of Indian Virology Society.
-
Ludhiana | PAU zoologist granted ad-hoc research project worth 25 lakh
Punjab Agricultural University, department of zoology, Professor Devinder Kaur Kocher, has been awarded an ad-hoc research project worth ₹25 lakh, as principal investigator, by the department of science and technology, Government of India. The title of the project, granted under the DST SERB-POWER (Promoting Opportunities for Women in Exploratory Research), is 'Evaluation of yeast-encapsulated essential oil-based biolarvicide formulation(s) for management of Aedes aegypti mosquito'.
-
UP CM pays tribute to revolutionaries in Meerut
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to the revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives during India's First War of Independence that triggered from Meerut on May 10, 1857. CM Yogi stayed in the city for over four hours during which he visited “Shaheed Smarak” where he garlanded statues of revolutionaries Dhan Singh Kotwal and Mangal Pandey.
-
Ludhiana | DMCH , IIT Ropar develop app to monitor epilepsy seizures
Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (, Ropar) has developed a mobile application for managing epilepsy seizures, Epilepto. The application is available on Apple Store and Google Play. It has an emergency call and message service that alerts caretakers in case of a seizure and shares the patient's location through a Google Maps link. The multilingual application is also a repository of informational content recorded by DMCH neurologists.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics