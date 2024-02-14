‘Stubborn’ approach of govt dangerous, says Naresh Tikait

Lucknow : Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday wondered whether the farmers will always be in the agitation mode, block roads or head towards Delhi? Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday wondered whether the farmers will always be in the agitation mode, block roads or head towards Delhi?

On the proposed February 16 bandh call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and various organisations, Tikait said school vans, vehicles carrying patients and military vehicles will be allowed to go. The problems should be resolved through talks, he added.

Asked to elaborate on the demands of the farmers, Tikait told PTI Video in Muzaffarnagar: “The demands are different from different states. Will the farmer always be undertaking agitation, block roads or head towards Delhi? The government also has some (share) of responsibility. What is the problem in taking cognisance in these matters? And the ‘ziddi ravaiyya’ (stubborn approach) is proving to be dangerous. The government should think (on these issues) and hold talks with the farmers,” he said and asserted that BKU is always with the farmers.

On borders being sealed in Delhi, he said: “The point of farmers goes unheard. The point of the government goes unheard. Whatever is the point of the farmers, it should be listened to.”