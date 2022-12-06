Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Student mowed down in Canada: 20-year-old cremated in Karnal

Student mowed down in Canada: 20-year-old cremated in Karnal

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:53 AM IST

The body of the victim, Kartik Saini, had reached Karnal on December 4 after the bereaved family requested chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to expedite the process.

Two weeks after a 20-year-old student was mowed down by a pick-up truck in Toronto, his mortal remains were cremated in his home town Karnal (Representational Image/HT File)
Two weeks after a 20-year-old student was mowed down by a pick-up truck in Toronto, his mortal remains were cremated in his home town Karnal (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Two weeks after a 20-year-old student was mowed down by a pick-up truck in Toronto, his mortal remains were cremated in his home town Karnal on Monday.

The body of the victim, Kartik Saini, had reached Karnal on December 4 after the bereaved family requested chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to expedite the process.

On November 23, a pick-up truck had hit Saini at the intersection of Yonge Street and St Clair Avenue in Toronto. The victim’s cousin, Praveen Saini, said Kartik had gone to Canada in August 2021 to pursue higher studies at Sheridan College, Toronto. He is survived by his parents and younger sister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out