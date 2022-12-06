Student mowed down in Canada: 20-year-old cremated in Karnal

Two weeks after a 20-year-old student was mowed down by a pick-up truck in Toronto, his mortal remains were cremated in his home town Karnal on Monday.

The body of the victim, Kartik Saini, had reached Karnal on December 4 after the bereaved family requested chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to expedite the process.

On November 23, a pick-up truck had hit Saini at the intersection of Yonge Street and St Clair Avenue in Toronto. The victim’s cousin, Praveen Saini, said Kartik had gone to Canada in August 2021 to pursue higher studies at Sheridan College, Toronto. He is survived by his parents and younger sister.