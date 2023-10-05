Student stabbed to death in Kurukshetra college

A 22-year-old student was stabbed to death by fellow students in Bhagwan Parshuram College of sector 5 in Kurukshetra, the police said on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old student was stabbed to death by fellow students in Bhagwan Parshuram College of sector 5 in Kurukshetra, the police said on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Shivam, a resident of Biroli village of Jind district and he was a student of BA 2nd year. As per the police complaint filed by the brother of the victim, the incident took place around 11 am in the college’s canteen after they had a scuffle following a minor dispute between the members of two groups.

Around 8-10 people attacked him with a knife. Shivam was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The police said that acting on the complaint the police have booked Jitender Rana, Vansh, Chetan, Krish Verma and eight others under Sections 302, 324, 148, 149, 120 B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Bhoria said that the police have rounded up some people and an investigation is on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON