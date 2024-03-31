Students appearing for NMMS and PSTSE found mental ability questions complex

A common scholarship exam, National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examinations (PSTSE), for the students of classes 8 and 10 was conducted on March 31 in the state. A total of 4093 students appeared for PSTSE and another 4645 students appeared for the common NMMS and PSTSE examination in 30 centres in the district. (Manish/HT)

In the 3-hour-long examination, students were supposed to answer 180 multiple choice questions from reasoning, mental ability, social studies, science and mathematics.

Deepak Sahni, a student of Government Senior Secondary Smart School (GSSSS), Basti Jodhewal who appeared for PSTSE, found the examination lengthy. He said, “Reasoning, mental ability and maths questions took a lot of time to solve but the science questions were of moderate level and most of them were from the National Achievement Survey exam of 2021.” He added that the multiple choice questions from NCERT book were of no help.

Another student Farhan who also appeared for the same exam said, “The paper was easy for those students who had conceptual clarity.” He further mentioned that the science and maths portion of the exam was moderate to difficult.

Commenting on the level of the exam, Manjit Singh, a science teacher at GSSSS said, “Though there were no direct questions in the examination and the paper was of moderate level.”

Jasnoor Kaur, a student of Government High Senior Secondary School, Shahpur who appeared for NMMS exam was happy with her performance. “The questions from mental ability were time consuming and not too easy to solve”, she said. She added that in social studies, the maximum questions were from civics subject and maths questions were from NCERT book.

Another student, Yasheen, who appeared for the same exam, also found reasoning and mental ability part of the exam difficult.

The students were given an optical mark recognition sheet and the questions were in both English and Punjabi.