Students should not be harassed, says Tarigami

Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s J&K chapter on Tuesday said that the authorities must ensure that students and labourers in different parts of the country are not harassed or indiscriminately arrested, while ensuring that those involved in the Delhi blast case must be brought to justice. CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA MY Tarigami. (File)

CPI(M) leader and MLA Kulgam, M Y Tarigami stated that the “environment of harassment allegedly being faced” by students studying and the labourers working in different parts of the country must be stopped.

“The situation has created fear among the younger generation studying in different parts of India. Students should not be dragged into it,” he said, adding that the country must ensure a sense of security for them instead of “exposing them to intimidation or suspicion”.

Tarigami said that such an atmosphere was not favourable for a proper and conducive environment, especially when young people require reassurance, stability and confidence to continue their studies and work.

“While the space for those responsible for such heinous terrorist acts must shrink, serious measures need to be taken to ensure that innocent citizens must not feel distressed and humiliated,” he said, as per a statement.

“Efforts to win over hearts and minds, particularly of the youth, are essential. Pushing innocent people to the wall has never helped achieve anything fruitful,” he said.

“Desperation is always counterproductive,” he added, stating that past experiences in conflict situations have shown that indiscriminate actions only deepen alienation.

“CPI(M) demands that there should be no alleged indiscriminate arrests following the Delhi terrorist act. Law enforcement agencies must ensure that innocent people, whether students, labourers or ordinary citizens, do not become victims of fear or suspicion,” the statement said.