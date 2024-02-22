Subhash Barala elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Former Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, officials said. Former Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, officials said. (HT Photo)

The BJP had fielded Barala, a close confidante of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, as its candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana.

As no other candidate had entered the fray, Barala’s unopposed election was a foregone conclusion.

February 20 was the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

In a social media post, BJP president Nayab Singh Saini congratulated Barala on his unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana.

Haryana has five Rajya Sabha seats and three seats are represented by BJP members.

Only one Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana had fallen vacant as on April 2, the six-year term of incumbent and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member, Lt Gen DP Vats (retd) will come to an end.

Barala had served as state BJP chief from December 2014 to July 2020. He had lost the October 2019 assembly polls from Tohana seat in Fatehabad district. Later, he was appointed as the chairman of the Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises.