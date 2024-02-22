 Subhash Barala elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Subhash Barala elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Subhash Barala elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 22, 2024 10:28 AM IST

The BJP had fielded Barala, a close confidante of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, as its candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana. As no other candidate had entered the fray, Barala’s unopposed election was a foregone conclusion.

Former Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, officials said.

Former Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, officials said. (HT Photo)
Former Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, officials said. (HT Photo)

The BJP had fielded Barala, a close confidante of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, as its candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As no other candidate had entered the fray, Barala’s unopposed election was a foregone conclusion.

February 20 was the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

In a social media post, BJP president Nayab Singh Saini congratulated Barala on his unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana.

Haryana has five Rajya Sabha seats and three seats are represented by BJP members.

Only one Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana had fallen vacant as on April 2, the six-year term of incumbent and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member, Lt Gen DP Vats (retd) will come to an end.

Barala had served as state BJP chief from December 2014 to July 2020. He had lost the October 2019 assembly polls from Tohana seat in Fatehabad district. Later, he was appointed as the chairman of the Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On