Chandigarh: Sub-inspector dies of cardiac arrest at Sector 26 police station

A sub-inspector (SI) deputed at the Sector 26 police station died after suffering a cardiac arrest while he was on duty past Friday midnight. Taking strict note of the SI’s demise, Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur directed all SDPOs and SHOs to conduct regular welfare meetings with employees to know about their well-being and address their problems. (HT Photo)

SI Mahinder Singh, 53, posted as the enquiry officer on Friday, complained of suffocation and discomfort, following which he was rushed to PGIMER around 2 am. But he was declared dead by doctors.

Sources said the Police Control Room (PCR) received a call that two armed men were spotted in a black Range Rover outside a club in Sector 26. As the information reached the Sector 26 police station, SI Singh immediately launched a search operation, but failed to locate the vehicle. Soon after returning to the station, Singh suffered the heart attack.

SSP pulls up senior officers

Taking strict note of the SI’s demise, Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur directed all SDPOs and SHOs to conduct regular welfare meetings with employees to know about their well-being and address their problems.

The SSP also asked senior officers to treat their subordinates well, lessen their work stress and have meals with them.

In a leaked audio clip, the SSP was heard saying, “The senior officers have the luxury to go back home, but junior staff work for around 14-15 hours a day and spend most of the time with their colleagues and officers instead of their families and thus senior officers need to take good care of the force to get the best out of them.”

While the SSP confirmed it was her voice in the audio, sources said she had also ordered a probe to check how the audio got leaked.