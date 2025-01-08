Submit timeline for establishing elderly helpline wherever not provided: HC to Haryana govt

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the Haryana government to submit a timeline for establishing a helpline for senior citizens. The court acted on a plea from one Ram Pal Malhotra, a Panchkula resident, filed through lawyer, Satyam Tandon seeking directions to establish a functional “elderline helpline (14567)” as mandated under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 and rules framed under this law by the state government in 2009, within a stipulated time frame. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court bench presided over by the chief justice asked the state to ensure that an affidavit is filed by February 18, the next date of hearing, detailing the number of districts in which the helpline for elders has been established and if not then why.

The details have been sought by February 18.

Tandon had underlined the toll-free service once put in place, addresses various issues like emergency assistance, legal aid, health guidance and social welfare inquiries to senior citizens. “ This helpline has been successfully implemented in 26 states and eight union territories across India…. Despite the evident success and necessity of the service the state of Haryana remains one of the two states in India, along with West Bengal that has not appointed a dedicated implementation agency to establish and manage the helpline,” Tandon had submitted.

As per Tandon, this policy finds backing under the 2007 law and rules made under the same notification in 2009. Further three policies of 1999, 2011, and 2021 by the ministry of social justice and empowerment have also lain emphasis on the same.